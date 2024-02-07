Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez Impress at MotoGP Sepang Testing

The MotoGP Sepang testing saw Fabio Di Giannantonio shine brightly, securing the sixth fastest finish. Battling initial tire issues and finding a new set-up post lunch, Di Giannantonio demonstrated an impressive increase in his race pace. Although the up-and-coming sensation did not experiment with Michelin's upcoming 2025 front tire, he hinted at its possible inclusion depending on his team's schedule, while maintaining the crux of his focus on enhancing his bike's feel.

Alex Marquez's Notable Performance

Alex Marquez, too, left his mark on the day, setting a blistering pace in his sprint simulations, overcoming early setup struggles. Marquez's aim to refine his consistency across multiple laps and give invaluable feedback to his team was apparent. He confidently stated that, except for Jorge Martin, his rhythm was competitive. He also speculated that the ensuing day of testing, weather permitting, could witness even faster times.

Overall Day's Progress

The day's performance was not solely about Di Giannantonio and Marquez. Enea Bastianini stole the show with the fastest time, closely trailed by Jorge Martin and Brad Binder. The top 11 riders all clocked in within the 1m57s mark. Rookie Pedro Acosta also made heads turn by securing the eighth position. However, Marc Marquez found it tough to match the pace, finishing nearly a full second behind the outright pace. Injuries caused the absence of both Franco Morbidelli and Raul Fernandez. The conclusion of the test awaits tomorrow.