en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Fabio Carvalho Recalled to Liverpool: Early End to RB Leipzig Loan

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Fabio Carvalho Recalled to Liverpool: Early End to RB Leipzig Loan

Fabio Carvalho’s tenure at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig has drawn to an abrupt close, with the 21-year-old winger being recalled to Liverpool. Originally joining Leipzig on a season-long loan in June, Carvalho’s time on the German pitch was marked by scant playing time, with only three starts and a total of 15 appearances across all competitions this season.

Expectations versus Reality

Despite the initial arrangement, Leipzig’s sporting director, Rouven Schroder, conceded that both Leipzig and Carvalho harboured higher hopes for his tenure. A key concern revolved around playing time. Schroder acknowledged the high level of competition and quality within the Leipzig squad, particularly at Carvalho’s position, which made it challenging to assure him consistent playing time. This led to multiple discussions and eventually, the decision to terminate his loan stint prematurely.

Carvalho’s Career Trajectory

Carvalho, who has donned the jersey for Portugal’s Under-21 team, transferred to Liverpool from Fulham in the summer of 2022. Since this move, he has made 21 appearances for Liverpool and found the back of the net three times. However, his time at Leipzig was marked by a struggle for consistent playing time, totalling only 280 minutes across one start and eight substitute appearances in the league. His Champions League record was similarly sparse with one start and two substitute appearances.

What’s Next for Carvalho

With Carvalho’s early recall, Liverpool is expected to find a suitable domestic location for him. Several Premier League and Championship clubs, including Leicester City, are reportedly showing interest. Carvalho, who initially moved to Germany on a season-long deal, spent most of his 15 appearances for Leipzig on the bench. Despite these setbacks, Carvalho’s return to Liverpool and his potential new assignments promise a new chapter in his football journey.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records

By Salman Khan

Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World Juniors

By Salman Khan

Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Triumphant Return: Tolu Smith III Bolsters Mississippi State in Clash Against Bethune-Cookman

By Salman Khan

Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety ...
@Cricket · 7 mins
Jackson Warne Honors Late Father's Memory with Year of Sobriety ...
heart comment 0
Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown

By Salman Khan

Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns: A New Year Showdown
Petra Kvitova Announces Pregnancy, Pauses Tennis Career

By Salman Akhtar

Petra Kvitova Announces Pregnancy, Pauses Tennis Career
Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India’s Success at the 2023 Asian Games

By Salman Khan

Democratizing Influence of Sports: Unravelling India's Success at the 2023 Asian Games
Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown

By Salman Khan

Calgary Flames Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers In High-Stakes Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
44 seconds
Kerala's SFI Burns Governor's Effigy in New Year's Eve Protest Against 'Saffronisation of Universities'
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records
1 min
Novak Djokovic Eyes New Heights in 2024: Aims to Break More Records
Israelis Call for New Elections Amid Anti-Government Protests
1 min
Israelis Call for New Elections Amid Anti-Government Protests
BJP Leader Hints at New Stance on PoK: A Shift in Kashmir Dynamics?
2 mins
BJP Leader Hints at New Stance on PoK: A Shift in Kashmir Dynamics?
Congress' Lakshman Singh Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Significance
2 mins
Congress' Lakshman Singh Downplays Rahul Gandhi's Significance
India's 2023 Retrospective: A Year of Achievements and Challenges
2 mins
India's 2023 Retrospective: A Year of Achievements and Challenges
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
2 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World Juniors
2 mins
Macklin Celebrini Shines as Canada Triumphs Over Germany at the World Juniors
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury
3 mins
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
2 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
11 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
14 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
36 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
57 mins
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Beijing Rings in 2024 with Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebrations
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024 Amidst Grand Celebrations and Persisting Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app