en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

FAAN Intensifies Airport Security, Arrests Five for Touting and Vandalism

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
FAAN Intensifies Airport Security, Arrests Five for Touting and Vandalism

In a concerted effort to maintain security and order, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has launched a crackdown on touting and vandalism at Nigerian airports. This decisive action was sparked by the apprehension of five individuals suspected of such activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Joint Task Force Operation and Arrest

The Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) spearheaded the operation that led to these arrests. The suspects were found near the Joint Users Hydrant Installation (JUHI) Canal and the International Access Road Bridge. Further, during the operation, several shanties that had been erected by miscreants and were suspected to serve as potential hideouts for criminals were dismantled.

FAAN’s Firm Stance Against Illegal Activities

In a stern warning against such activities, Mrs Obiageli Orah, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, emphasized the authority’s commitment to dealing with any form of illegal activity, including encroachment, at its facilities. She insisted that individuals without a legitimate reason to be at the airport should refrain from entering the premises.

Handover to Aviation Security Crime Investigation Unit

The suspects apprehended during the operation have been handed over to the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit (CIIU) for further investigation and potential action, thus underlining FAAN’s dedication to maintaining a safe and secure environment for passengers, airlines, and airport personnel at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Meanwhile, FAAN’s Tennis Club in Ikeja has made an appeal to sports authorities for the upgrade of sporting facilities across the country, emphasizing the need to foster sports development in Nigeria.

0
Nigeria Security Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
9 mins ago
Danielle Edochie Captures Hearts with Viral Video Amid Family Drama
The world of entertainment was alight with chatter as Danielle Edochie, the daughter of renowned Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, posted a video online that quickly gained traction. The clip featured Danielle and her mother, May Edochie, sharing a heartwarming mother-daughter moment as they strolled down a street, jesting about inheriting her mother’s style. Mother-Daughter Bond
Danielle Edochie Captures Hearts with Viral Video Amid Family Drama
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2 hours ago
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
Yemi Alade: From Passion to Profession
2 hours ago
Yemi Alade: From Passion to Profession
Nigeria's Federal Government to Review ICT Service Provider Guidelines
32 mins ago
Nigeria's Federal Government to Review ICT Service Provider Guidelines
Igala Student Association Appeals for Ethnic Representation in University Leadership
40 mins ago
Igala Student Association Appeals for Ethnic Representation in University Leadership
Nigeria's Vice President Shettima Commitment to Upholding Rights and Fostering Peace
2 hours ago
Nigeria's Vice President Shettima Commitment to Upholding Rights and Fostering Peace
Latest Headlines
World News
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
12 seconds
Trending Now: Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment Highlights of the Week
Trump Trolls Biden with 'White House Senior Living' Ad
5 mins
Trump Trolls Biden with 'White House Senior Living' Ad
Pregnancy Centers Bolster Support in Post-Dobbs America
5 mins
Pregnancy Centers Bolster Support in Post-Dobbs America
Iran's Seventh National Development Plan Clears Crucial Review Stage
5 mins
Iran's Seventh National Development Plan Clears Crucial Review Stage
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank
7 mins
Massive Attack Reaffirms Boycott of Israel, Donates Profits to Gaza and West Bank
The IRS Collects Over $520 Million in Unpaid Taxes amid Political Opposition
7 mins
The IRS Collects Over $520 Million in Unpaid Taxes amid Political Opposition
Walker County Primaries: A Battle for Key Local Offices and Propositions
7 mins
Walker County Primaries: A Battle for Key Local Offices and Propositions
Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA's High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability
7 mins
Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA's High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player
7 mins
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
21 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app