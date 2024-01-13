FAAN Intensifies Airport Security, Arrests Five for Touting and Vandalism

In a concerted effort to maintain security and order, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has launched a crackdown on touting and vandalism at Nigerian airports. This decisive action was sparked by the apprehension of five individuals suspected of such activities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Joint Task Force Operation and Arrest

The Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) spearheaded the operation that led to these arrests. The suspects were found near the Joint Users Hydrant Installation (JUHI) Canal and the International Access Road Bridge. Further, during the operation, several shanties that had been erected by miscreants and were suspected to serve as potential hideouts for criminals were dismantled.

FAAN’s Firm Stance Against Illegal Activities

In a stern warning against such activities, Mrs Obiageli Orah, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at FAAN, emphasized the authority’s commitment to dealing with any form of illegal activity, including encroachment, at its facilities. She insisted that individuals without a legitimate reason to be at the airport should refrain from entering the premises.

Handover to Aviation Security Crime Investigation Unit

The suspects apprehended during the operation have been handed over to the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence Unit (CIIU) for further investigation and potential action, thus underlining FAAN’s dedication to maintaining a safe and secure environment for passengers, airlines, and airport personnel at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

Meanwhile, FAAN’s Tennis Club in Ikeja has made an appeal to sports authorities for the upgrade of sporting facilities across the country, emphasizing the need to foster sports development in Nigeria.