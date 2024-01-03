FA Cup’s Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off

Soccer fans worldwide are abuzz as the historic third-round matches of the FA Cup kick off, featuring an array of clubs from the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL), and non-league teams. This stage of the tournament holds significant implications, particularly for the lower league and non-league clubs, with the potential for sizeable financial benefits hanging in the balance with every match.

Third-Round Draw Broadcast

The third-round draw, a much-anticipated event, will be televised as a part of ITV’s coverage of the game between Manchester United and Wigan. Coverage starts at 7:30 pm on ITV1, ensuring fans worldwide can partake in the excitement. For those who prefer radio coverage, talkSPORT will provide live coverage of the draw at 7:50 pm. Subsequent reactions and in-depth analysis will be available on talkSPORT.com, accessible via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio, smart speakers, and the AM frequencies 1089 and 1053.

Exciting Matches to Watch

Among the thrilling matches lined up, Tottenham will face Burnley on Friday night. Despite several of Spurs’ key players being away on international duty, they triumphed over the Clarets with a 5-2 scoreline in their first meeting this season. Sunderland hosting Newcastle in the first Wear-Tyne Derby since 2016 is another match that promises high-octane football. Other notable fixtures include Arsenal vs Liverpool, Wigan vs Manchester United, and Crystal Palace vs Everton.

Broadcast Details and Predictions

Matches such as the one between Crystal Palace and Everton, taking place at Selhurst Park in London, will be shown on ITV4 and Premier Sports 1. It will also be live-streamed for Now TV subscribers with Premier Sports. With a head-to-head record that shows 25 Everton wins, 15 Palace victories, and 19 draws, the match is poised to be a thrilling encounter. The odds favor Crystal Palace at 6/4, with Everton at 9/5 and the draw at 11/5. The fourth round of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place over the weekend of January 27 and 28, promising more captivating football.