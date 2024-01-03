en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

FA Cup’s Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:51 am EST
FA Cup’s Historic Third-Round Matches Kick Off

Soccer fans worldwide are abuzz as the historic third-round matches of the FA Cup kick off, featuring an array of clubs from the Premier League, the English Football League (EFL), and non-league teams. This stage of the tournament holds significant implications, particularly for the lower league and non-league clubs, with the potential for sizeable financial benefits hanging in the balance with every match.

Third-Round Draw Broadcast

The third-round draw, a much-anticipated event, will be televised as a part of ITV’s coverage of the game between Manchester United and Wigan. Coverage starts at 7:30 pm on ITV1, ensuring fans worldwide can partake in the excitement. For those who prefer radio coverage, talkSPORT will provide live coverage of the draw at 7:50 pm. Subsequent reactions and in-depth analysis will be available on talkSPORT.com, accessible via the talkSPORT app, DAB digital radio, smart speakers, and the AM frequencies 1089 and 1053.

Exciting Matches to Watch

Among the thrilling matches lined up, Tottenham will face Burnley on Friday night. Despite several of Spurs’ key players being away on international duty, they triumphed over the Clarets with a 5-2 scoreline in their first meeting this season. Sunderland hosting Newcastle in the first Wear-Tyne Derby since 2016 is another match that promises high-octane football. Other notable fixtures include Arsenal vs Liverpool, Wigan vs Manchester United, and Crystal Palace vs Everton.

Broadcast Details and Predictions

Matches such as the one between Crystal Palace and Everton, taking place at Selhurst Park in London, will be shown on ITV4 and Premier Sports 1. It will also be live-streamed for Now TV subscribers with Premier Sports. With a head-to-head record that shows 25 Everton wins, 15 Palace victories, and 19 draws, the match is poised to be a thrilling encounter. The odds favor Crystal Palace at 6/4, with Everton at 9/5 and the draw at 11/5. The fourth round of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place over the weekend of January 27 and 28, promising more captivating football.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
44 mins ago
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
On the evening of December 27, the Middlesbrough community suffered a tragic loss. Adrian Blackmore, a cherished member known for his vibrant spirit and commitment to grassroots football, succumbed to a heart attack while in the midst of a football game. At the age of 54, he was not only a devoted partner and father
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
1 hour ago
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
1 hour ago
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth Fined for Boxing Day Brawl
44 mins ago
Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth Fined for Boxing Day Brawl
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
1 hour ago
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
1 hour ago
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Relevance Behavioral Health: A Beacon of Hope for Dual-Diagnosis Care
34 seconds
Relevance Behavioral Health: A Beacon of Hope for Dual-Diagnosis Care
Former Troy Left Tackle Derrick Graham Visits Ohio State Amid Transfer Process
2 mins
Former Troy Left Tackle Derrick Graham Visits Ohio State Amid Transfer Process
Jay Bramblett: Mastering the Game Yard by Yard
2 mins
Jay Bramblett: Mastering the Game Yard by Yard
South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Calls for Urgent Donations
2 mins
South Texas Blood and Tissue Center Calls for Urgent Donations
Coastal Carolina and East Carolina Set for Home-and-Home Series in 2025 and 2028
2 mins
Coastal Carolina and East Carolina Set for Home-and-Home Series in 2025 and 2028
Game of Thrones Universe Expands; Entertainment Industry Buzzes with Updates
2 mins
Game of Thrones Universe Expands; Entertainment Industry Buzzes with Updates
Valerie Bertinelli Confronts Critics, Embraces Authenticity
2 mins
Valerie Bertinelli Confronts Critics, Embraces Authenticity
Digital Technologies and Non-Specialists: A Joint Force to Bridge Mental Healthcare Gap in LMICs
3 mins
Digital Technologies and Non-Specialists: A Joint Force to Bridge Mental Healthcare Gap in LMICs
Motherhood Controversy: Jaelyn Cox's Unconventional Views Spark Debate
3 mins
Motherhood Controversy: Jaelyn Cox's Unconventional Views Spark Debate
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
8 mins
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
2 hours
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
2 hours
Unlocking Emotes in 'The Strongest Battlegrounds': A New Dimension of Gameplay in Roblox
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
2 hours
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
2 hours
Resurgence of the Storm: A Community-Driven Revival of Heroes of the Storm
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
2 hours
Gargoyle Boss Monster: A New Threat in MWZ's Season 2?
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app