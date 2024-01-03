FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises

The FA Cup third round, a cornerstone event in European soccer, is set to unfurl. The round will stretch over five days, starting with a match between Crystal Palace and Everton and culminating in a clash between Manchester United and Wigan. With 32 ties and teams from all echelons of English soccer, the stage is set for high stakes and potential surprises.

FA Cup Third Round: A High-Stakes Affair

The third round of the FA Cup, one of the biggest domestic cup weekends in European soccer, will include three all-Premier League clashes and the Tyne-Wear derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United. Adding to the excitement are potential upsets as EPL sides face challenging away games. Notably, Arsenal and Liverpool face each other in a highly anticipated match, while Manchester United could taste danger against Wigan, a League One side.

Key Matches and Players to Watch

The third round commences with Crystal Palace hosting Everton at Selhurst Park. Both teams face challenges with injuries and absences. Michael Olise is ruled out for Palace, while Idrissa Gueye and Jordan Ayew are away for Everton. While the odds lean towards Everton, it is anticipated to be a tightly contested match. The round features 32 ties, spanning five days, with lower league teams hoping to create upsets.

The Prize at Stake

The winners of the third round will receive 105,000 in prize money along with 45 percent of the gate receipts. This significant prize adds to the high stakes and is a driving force behind the fierce competition seen during the FA Cup third round. The anticipation and drama of the FA Cup third round have begun, with soccer fans worldwide keenly watching every move.