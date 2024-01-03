en English
FA Cup Third Round Kicks Off: High Stakes and Potential Surprises

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
The FA Cup third round, a cornerstone event in European soccer, is set to unfurl. The round will stretch over five days, starting with a match between Crystal Palace and Everton and culminating in a clash between Manchester United and Wigan. With 32 ties and teams from all echelons of English soccer, the stage is set for high stakes and potential surprises.

FA Cup Third Round: A High-Stakes Affair

The third round of the FA Cup, one of the biggest domestic cup weekends in European soccer, will include three all-Premier League clashes and the Tyne-Wear derby between Sunderland and Newcastle United. Adding to the excitement are potential upsets as EPL sides face challenging away games. Notably, Arsenal and Liverpool face each other in a highly anticipated match, while Manchester United could taste danger against Wigan, a League One side.

Key Matches and Players to Watch

The third round commences with Crystal Palace hosting Everton at Selhurst Park. Both teams face challenges with injuries and absences. Michael Olise is ruled out for Palace, while Idrissa Gueye and Jordan Ayew are away for Everton. While the odds lean towards Everton, it is anticipated to be a tightly contested match. The round features 32 ties, spanning five days, with lower league teams hoping to create upsets.

The Prize at Stake

The winners of the third round will receive 105,000 in prize money along with 45 percent of the gate receipts. This significant prize adds to the high stakes and is a driving force behind the fierce competition seen during the FA Cup third round. The anticipation and drama of the FA Cup third round have begun, with soccer fans worldwide keenly watching every move.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

