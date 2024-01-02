en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

FA Cup Showdown: Crystal Palace vs. Everton – A Battle of Footballing Prowess

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
FA Cup Showdown: Crystal Palace vs. Everton – A Battle of Footballing Prowess

In a standout fixture, Crystal Palace and Everton are set to lock horns in an upcoming FA Cup match slated for 04 January 2024. The much-anticipated game will kick off at 8:00pm, and football enthusiasts can catch the live action on ITV4 and ITVX.

Team Formations and Tactics

Both teams are expected to field strong starting XIs, banking on the week off and the delayed winter break. Everton’s formation is anticipated to be led by Pickford as the goalkeeper, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, and Mykolenko as defenders, Garner and Onana in the midfield, with McNeil, Gomes, and Danjuma supporting the striker Beto. However, they are likely to miss Abdoulaye Doucoure for the fifth straight game.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, is expected to pose a significant threat in the attack, with the return of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze to the lineup. The team, however, will miss the services of Rob Holding, Cheick Doucoure, and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, although Odsonne Edouard is fit again and could feature.

Match Predictions and Odds

The upcoming match is predicted to be a close contest, with the odds slightly favoring Crystal Palace. The reason for this could be Everton’s recent string of defeats leaving them exposed defensively. The odds are in favor of over 2.5 goals, and there’s a play on Olise to score anytime at an impressive price of 6/1.

This upcoming FA Cup match promises to be a thrilling encounter, showcasing some of the finest talents in English football. With both teams aiming to leverage their respective strengths, spectators can expect a high-octane matchup that could potentially alter the course of the competition.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Italian Transfer Window Opens: Serie A Clubs Eyeing Premier League Talents

By Salman Khan

Derby County Aims for Strategic Reinforcements in January Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

Ipswich Town Set to Secure Loan Deal for Brighton's Jeremy Sarmiento

By Salman Khan

Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Football: A Season of Triumphs and Anticipation for 2024

By Salman Khan

Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League S ...
@Football · 12 mins
Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League S ...
heart comment 0
Manchester United’s Renewed Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot: A Second Chance at Transfer

By Salman Khan

Manchester United's Renewed Pursuit of Adrien Rabiot: A Second Chance at Transfer
St Johnstone Strengthens Squad with Kerr Smith on Loan from Aston Villa

By Salman Khan

St Johnstone Strengthens Squad with Kerr Smith on Loan from Aston Villa
Norwich City’s Hwang Ui-jo Ensnared in Legal Investigation; Mason Holgate’s Future Uncertain

By Salman Khan

Norwich City's Hwang Ui-jo Ensnared in Legal Investigation; Mason Holgate's Future Uncertain
Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat

By Salman Khan

Rangers FC Manager Urges Fan Support in Crucial Match Post Celtic Defeat
Latest Headlines
World News
Ventus Therapeutics: Pioneering Novel Therapies Through Innovative Approaches
12 seconds
Ventus Therapeutics: Pioneering Novel Therapies Through Innovative Approaches
Dubai Health Authority Unveils Updated Medical Guidelines
17 seconds
Dubai Health Authority Unveils Updated Medical Guidelines
Holiday Festivities Marred by Firecracker Injuries in Puerto Princesa
19 seconds
Holiday Festivities Marred by Firecracker Injuries in Puerto Princesa
Dubbak MLA Reddy's Near Election Withdrawal: Harish Rao Reveals
20 seconds
Dubbak MLA Reddy's Near Election Withdrawal: Harish Rao Reveals
atai Life Sciences Reveals Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of EMP-01
20 seconds
atai Life Sciences Reveals Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of EMP-01
Walking: The Pinnacle of Cardiovascular Health, Says Cardiologist
39 seconds
Walking: The Pinnacle of Cardiovascular Health, Says Cardiologist
Italian Transfer Window Opens: Serie A Clubs Eyeing Premier League Talents
1 min
Italian Transfer Window Opens: Serie A Clubs Eyeing Premier League Talents
Tierna Davidson: From ACL Recovery to Coveted Free Agent
1 min
Tierna Davidson: From ACL Recovery to Coveted Free Agent
BJP Unveils Strategic Election Plan, Ashish Shelar Criticizes NCP and Shiv Sena
1 min
BJP Unveils Strategic Election Plan, Ashish Shelar Criticizes NCP and Shiv Sena
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
1 min
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app