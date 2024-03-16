FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Date Announced: Key Teams and Odds Revealed

The thrill of the FA Cup reaches new heights as the semi-final draw approaches, signaling the next phase of one of football's oldest competitions. Scheduled for Sunday, 17 March, the draw will take place shortly after the eagerly anticipated quarter-final clash between Manchester United and Liverpool. This event not only sets the stage for the next round but also brings fans closer to the grand finale at Wembley in May.
The Road to Wembley
With the quarter-finals featuring heavyweight matchups such as Wolves vs Coventry, Man City vs Newcastle, Chelsea vs Leicester, and the blockbuster Manchester United vs Liverpool, the path to the semi-finals is fraught with excitement and suspense. Defending champions Manchester City, under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola, aim to replicate last year's success and are the bookmakers' favorites. However, the competition remains wide open, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United not far behind in the odds.
How to Watch the Draw
The draw is set to be aired on ITV1, with the exact timing dependent on the duration of the Manchester United vs Liverpool match. If decided within 90 minutes, the draw will commence at approximately 5:40 pm. Otherwise, fans might have to wait until after 6:30 pm. For those unable to access ITV1, streaming options are available on ITVX, and the excitement can also be followed through live blogs and updates online.
Implications and Expectations
As the FA Cup progresses, the semi-final draw not only decides the immediate matchups but also sets the tone for the concluding stages of the tournament. With a mix of historical giants and potential dark horses, the draw is more than just a procedural event; it's a pivotal moment that could shape the destiny of the coveted trophy. Fans and teams alike await with bated breath, hoping for favorable draws as they dream of glory at Wembley.