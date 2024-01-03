en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone’s Charge

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
FA Cup Clash: Rotherham United vs Fulham Under Dean Whitestone’s Charge

The stage is set for a riveting encounter between Rotherham United and Fulham at the Craven Cottage in the FA Cup. The match will be presided over by Dean Whitestone from Northamptonshire, a referee with significant history with Rotherham United. Whitestone has officiated several of their games, including memorable matches in the New York Stadium and encounters against Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City.

Whitestone’s History with Rotherham United

Whitestone’s history with Rotherham United reveals a tapestry of thrilling matches and decisive moments. In a match at the New York Stadium in October, Whitestone’s refereeing saw Bristol City snatch victory from Rotherham with a late goal by Tommy Conway, despite Rotherham’s earlier equalizer by Tyler Blackett. In another encounter, Whitestone oversaw a match where Rotherham claimed a decisive four-nil victory over Blackburn Rovers, with goals from Hakeem Odoffin, Ollie Rathbone, Shane Ferguson, and Conor Washington.

Upcoming FA Cup Match

For the upcoming FA Cup match, Whitestone will be supported by a proficient officiating crew, including line judges Gary Beswick and Sam Lewis, Fourth Official Gill Sunny Singh, and VAR officials Graham Scott, Michael Oliver, and Dan Cook. Whitestone, known for his strict enforcement of the rules, has issued sixty-three yellow cards and two red cards over seventeen games in the current season. As the teams face off at Craven Cottage, a stadium with a capacity of 25,700, the atmosphere promises to be electric.

Fulham’s Predicted Victory

Fulham, having a strong season in the Premier League, is predicted to win comfortably against Championship strugglers Rotherham United. The last time the sides met in 2017, Fulham emerged victorious with a 1-0 win. The predictions lean towards a 2-0 win for Fulham this time, reinforcing their dominance in recent head-to-head encounters. The match holds significant potential for Fulham to extend their winning streak, especially after their recent triumph over Arsenal.

Despite the predictions, Rotherham United, currently languishing in 24th place in the Championship, might still spring a surprise, remembering their commendable draw at Ewood Park. Rotherham, however, has just one win in the past 14 games, a statistic they’ll be eager to improve. As the teams prepare for the clash, football enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting a match that promises great action and strategic gameplay.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Football's January Transfer Window: Deals, Rumors and Off-Field Activities

By Salman Khan

Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw

By Salman Khan

Terry Mitchell Joins Darlington FC as Assistant Manager: A Beacon of Hope for the Struggling Club

By Salman Khan

Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany's Coalition Troubles an ...
@Europe · 26 mins
Wenger Names Euro 2024 Favorites, Amid Germany's Coalition Troubles an ...
heart comment 0
Liverpool’s Curtis Jones Praises Team Performance Following Convincing Win over Newcastle

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Curtis Jones Praises Team Performance Following Convincing Win over Newcastle
Arteta’s Verdict: Deciding the Fate of Arsenal’s Tyreece John-Jules

By Salman Khan

Arteta's Verdict: Deciding the Fate of Arsenal's Tyreece John-Jules
Stoke City Fans Share Desires for January Transfer Window

By Salman Khan

Stoke City Fans Share Desires for January Transfer Window
From Hospital to Football Pitch: Maddie Blackburn’s Recovery from Anorexia

By Salman Khan

From Hospital to Football Pitch: Maddie Blackburn's Recovery from Anorexia
Latest Headlines
World News
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
17 seconds
Montana Grizzlies vs North Dakota State Bison: A Promising College Basketball Showdown
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
18 seconds
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to Occupy Renovated Residence at Government House
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
19 seconds
Florida Panthers Seek to Extend Winning Streak in Key NHL Clash Against Vegas Golden Knights
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
19 seconds
Panthers Extend Winning Streak, Prepare to Face Golden Knights
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
31 seconds
Los Angeles Kings vs. Detroit Red Wings: A Showdown to Look Forward To
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
53 seconds
ATP Brisbane Tournament: Unfolding Drama, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Comprehensive Coverage
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
58 seconds
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to Invite PM Modi to Khelo India Youth Games
Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments
1 min
Windtree Therapeutics: Promising Preclinical Data Revealed for Heart Failure Treatments
The Campbell Fighting Camels vs. the North Carolina A&T Aggies: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
1 min
The Campbell Fighting Camels vs. the North Carolina A&T Aggies: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
21 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app