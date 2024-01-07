FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield

FA CUP’s third-round clash is set to witness an intriguing encounter between the World Club cup title holders, Manchester City, and Championship side Huddersfield. The match is set to be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 pm GMT. The game comes hot on the heels of City’s recent treble win, further tilting the odds in their favor.

The Power Dynamics

Huddersfield, a former Premier League team now languishing in the Championship relegation zone, has had a rough patch with just one win in eight games. This run of form sets up Manchester City as the clear favorites, their treble-winning status further adding to their advantage. The betting odds reflect this disparity, heavily favoring the Sky Blues.

(Read Also: Lismore Memorial Baths: From Devastation to Hope)

Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The match will be telecast live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting from 1.30 pm GMT. For Sky Sports subscribers, the match can be streamed via the Sky Go app. NOW customers can access the game with the Sports and Sports Extra bundle. A Now TV day pass is also available for those who want to catch this FA Cup encounter.

(Read Also: Jett Washington, Kobe Bryant’s Nephew, Dazzles in High School Basketball Game)

Player Availability and Lineups

Both teams will be missing key players for this encounter. Manchester City will be without Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and John Stones. Huddersfield will be playing without Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Chris Maxwell, Kian Harratt, and Patrick Jones. Despite these absences, Manchester City is expected to field a robust lineup, with the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne adding to their firepower.

Read More