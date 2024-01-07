en English
Football

FA Cup Clash: Manchester City versus Huddersfield

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
FA CUP’s third-round clash is set to witness an intriguing encounter between the World Club cup title holders, Manchester City, and Championship side Huddersfield. The match is set to be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 pm GMT. The game comes hot on the heels of City’s recent treble win, further tilting the odds in their favor.

The Power Dynamics

Huddersfield, a former Premier League team now languishing in the Championship relegation zone, has had a rough patch with just one win in eight games. This run of form sets up Manchester City as the clear favorites, their treble-winning status further adding to their advantage. The betting odds reflect this disparity, heavily favoring the Sky Blues.

Telecast and Live Streaming Details

The match will be telecast live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting from 1.30 pm GMT. For Sky Sports subscribers, the match can be streamed via the Sky Go app. NOW customers can access the game with the Sports and Sports Extra bundle. A Now TV day pass is also available for those who want to catch this FA Cup encounter.

Player Availability and Lineups

Both teams will be missing key players for this encounter. Manchester City will be without Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and John Stones. Huddersfield will be playing without Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Chris Maxwell, Kian Harratt, and Patrick Jones. Despite these absences, Manchester City is expected to field a robust lineup, with the fit-again Kevin De Bruyne adding to their firepower.

Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

