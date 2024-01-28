FA Cup Clash Between West Brom and Wolves Halted Due to Crowd Trouble

The fourth-round FA Cup clash between West Brom and Wolves at the Hawthorns witnessed an unexpected pause due to crowd trouble. The incident transpired on Sunday, with Wolves in command of the match, leading 2-0 when the disturbance disrupted the game in the 82nd minute. This event marked the first showdown between the rival West Midlands clubs since 2021.

Trouble Unfolds After Second Wolves' Goal

Disturbances in the stands escalated after Wolves' player Matheus Cunha netted the second goal for his team in the 78th minute. The referee, Thomas Bramall, had no choice but to halt the match and escort both teams off the pitch in response to the escalating situation in the stands. As the incident unfolded, police and security personnel were quickly dispatched to the area where the home fans were located. Stewards were also seen forming a line in front of the affected section of the stadium.

Earlier Incidents of Disruption

Earlier in the match, the atmosphere had already been heated after flares were thrown in the section where the away fans were seated, following the scoring of the first goal by Wolves. Reports also emerged of objects being thrown at Wolves' Tommy Doyle as he was about to take a corner.

Aftermath of the Incident

The match did eventually resume after a considerable delay, but the atmosphere in the stadium remained tense. Despite the unsavory incidents, the Wolves managed to maintain their lead and secured their first victory at the Hawthorns since 1996.