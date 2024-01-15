FA Ceases Ticket Sales for Euro 2020 Quarter-Final in Rome Amid Italian Quarantine Rules

In a major turn of events, the Football Association (FA) of England has declared a halt to the sale of tickets to the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC) for the upcoming Euro 2020 quarter-final match in Rome. The decision comes in the wake of stringent quarantine regulations imposed by the Italian government on all British citizens, necessitating a five-day isolation period upon arrival in Italy. The mandate, expected to last until the end of July, has resulted in a rethinking of ticket allocation for the much-anticipated match.

Quarantine Measures Impacting Match Attendance

The FA, now unable to sell tickets to traveling fans, has opted for a strategic partnership with UEFA and the British embassy in Italy. The alliance aims to distribute tickets to English expatriates residing in Italy, who will be given priority. The move is a direct response to the Italian quarantine requirements, which have significantly impacted the ability of UK-based fans to attend the quarter-final match.

A High Demand Among English Expats

With approximately 30,000 UK citizens living in Italy, the demand for tickets is set to skyrocket. The match, which will see England face Ukraine, is particularly noteworthy as it is the only game England will play away from Wembley during the tournament. The semi-finals and finals are slated to take place in London, making this quarter-final match a unique and much-sought-after event for England’s supporters.

An Unforgettable Victory

The quarter-final follows England’s significant victory over Germany, securing their spot in the last eight. The triumph has further heightened the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming match, making the ticket allocation all the more crucial for the FA, UEFA, and the British embassy. The decision to prioritize English expatriates in Italy is a testament to the commitment to ensure English supporters get a chance to witness the historic match.