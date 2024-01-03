en English
Sports

F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo

Abuzz with excitement, the city of Monte-Carlo recently welcomed a unique spectacle – Formula 1 sensation, Charles Leclerc. But it wasn’t Leclerc’s racing prowess that had heads turning this time. Instead, it was the sight of the Monegasque driver behind the wheel of a highly exclusive Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta that drew the attention of fans and passersby.

The Exclusive Ride

The 812 Competizione Aperta is a top-of-the-line offering from the luxury automaker, Ferrari. With a production run limited to a mere 599 units, each model carries a hefty price tag of approximately $565,000. But what makes Leclerc’s ride even more exceptional is its bespoke custom design. The car stands out with its matte white finish and ’16’ decals, a nod to Leclerc’s F1 racing number.

More than Just a Showpiece

Despite its exclusivity, Leclerc’s 812 Competizione Aperta is not just a showpiece. The car is a powerhouse, boasting 819bhp from its 6.5-litre V12 engine, making it one of the most potent Ferrari models currently available. This blend of luxury and performance is a testament to Leclerc’s passion for speed, both on the race track and the city streets.

A Star Among Fans

As Leclerc cruised through the streets of Monaco, he took the time to engage with his fans. The F1 star graciously posed for photographs, demonstrating his appreciation for his supporters. His continued commitment to Ferrari was also apparent, with reports stating that he has signed a five-year deal to stay with the automaker until 2029.

In an offseason marked by relaxation and recuperation, Charles Leclerc has once again found a way to bring the thrill of speed to his fans. As the streets of Monte-Carlo echo with the roar of his exclusive Ferrari, fans eagerly anticipate the return of the F1 season where they can once again cheer for the driver wearing the number ’16’.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

