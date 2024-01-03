F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo

Abuzz with excitement, the city of Monte-Carlo recently welcomed a unique spectacle – Formula 1 sensation, Charles Leclerc. But it wasn’t Leclerc’s racing prowess that had heads turning this time. Instead, it was the sight of the Monegasque driver behind the wheel of a highly exclusive Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta that drew the attention of fans and passersby.

The Exclusive Ride

The 812 Competizione Aperta is a top-of-the-line offering from the luxury automaker, Ferrari. With a production run limited to a mere 599 units, each model carries a hefty price tag of approximately $565,000. But what makes Leclerc’s ride even more exceptional is its bespoke custom design. The car stands out with its matte white finish and ’16’ decals, a nod to Leclerc’s F1 racing number.

More than Just a Showpiece

Despite its exclusivity, Leclerc’s 812 Competizione Aperta is not just a showpiece. The car is a powerhouse, boasting 819bhp from its 6.5-litre V12 engine, making it one of the most potent Ferrari models currently available. This blend of luxury and performance is a testament to Leclerc’s passion for speed, both on the race track and the city streets.

A Star Among Fans

As Leclerc cruised through the streets of Monaco, he took the time to engage with his fans. The F1 star graciously posed for photographs, demonstrating his appreciation for his supporters. His continued commitment to Ferrari was also apparent, with reports stating that he has signed a five-year deal to stay with the automaker until 2029.

In an offseason marked by relaxation and recuperation, Charles Leclerc has once again found a way to bring the thrill of speed to his fans. As the streets of Monte-Carlo echo with the roar of his exclusive Ferrari, fans eagerly anticipate the return of the F1 season where they can once again cheer for the driver wearing the number ’16’.