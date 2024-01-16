F1 23 Set to Rev Up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

The high-octane world of Formula 1 racing has once again been beautifully encapsulated in EA Sports' latest offering, F1 23. The game, developed by renowned racing game developers Codemasters, is set to make its way onto the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on January 18th. This strategic move by EA Sports aims to introduce their sports titles to the subscription service a few months post their initial launch.

An Ultimate Gaming Experience

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are in for a treat as the game gets added to their roster without any additional purchase. F1 23 presents a diverse range of modes, such as a detailed Career mode and a story mode featuring Braking Point 2. Adding to the realism, the F1 World feature mirrors the 2023 FIA schedule, allowing players to engage with content that echoes the real F1 season. One of the highlights is the chance to race on the newly introduced Las Vegas Circuit.

Acclaim and Criticism

F1 23 has garnered generally favorable reviews, with critics praising its realistic gameplay and the inclusion of a sequel to the much-loved Braking Point story. Moreover, the game boasts new features like Red Flags, split-screen capabilities, a revamped Podium Pass, and the much-anticipated cross-play options. However, some critics have pointed out that F1 23 doesn't bring significant innovations to the table compared to its predecessors, a potential disappointment for series' veterans.

Access to a Racing Extravaganza

Despite minor criticisms, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are recommended to test drive F1 23. It provides a near-authentic experience of F1 racing and adds value to the subscription service that already hosts other major sports titles. Additionally, new subscribers can avail of an introductory offer and embark on their gaming journey.