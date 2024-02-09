Extreme E Secures RTVE Broadcast Deal for 2024 Season and Strengthens Partnership with Continental

Extreme E, the groundbreaking all-electric off-road motor racing series, has secured a renewed commitment from Spanish public service broadcaster RTVE to air its competitions for the 2024 season. This collaboration ensures that all ten races will be televised on RTVE's free-to-air linear channel, Teledeporte, as well as on its website, reaching a broad audience across Spain.

A Partnership for the Planet

RTVE's coverage will feature highlights, reviews, magazine shows, live coverage, and live streaming on its digital platform. This comprehensive programming aims to provide viewers with an immersive and engaging experience into the world of Extreme E racing.

Ali Russell, Managing Director of Extreme E, expressed delight at the renewal, stating, "RTVE shares our core values of environmental sustainability and adventure. This partnership allows us to reach a wide audience in Spain and spread our message of protecting the environment."

Beyond Borders: Expanding the Extreme E Reach

This announcement comes on the heels of similar agreements with Virgin Media Television in Ireland and ESPN in Latin America. ITV in the UK and Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery in the US continue to provide coverage for Extreme E, ensuring that the series' environmental message resonates globally.

Riding on Resilient Rubber: Partnership with Continental

In another significant development, Extreme E announced the renewal of its partnership with Continental, the championship's official tire supplier and a founding partner. As the series pushes boundaries in electric vehicle technology and sustainable motorsport, it relies on Continental's expertise to deliver high-performance, durable tires that can withstand the challenging terrains of Extreme E's unique racing locations.

The continued collaboration between Extreme E and its broadcasting and manufacturing partners underscores the growing interest and commitment to sustainable practices in motorsport and beyond. As the 2024 season approaches, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the thrilling races and inspiring stories that Extreme E promises to deliver.

With the renewed agreement with RTVE, Extreme E solidifies its presence in Spain, offering viewers an electrifying blend of sport and environmental advocacy. The upcoming season will undoubtedly be a testament to the power of collaboration, innovation, and the pursuit of a sustainable future.