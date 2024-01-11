Extra Day Added to Australian Open 2024: Aims to Curtail Late-Night Matches

In a bid to alleviate player fatigue and curtail notoriously late-night finishes, the Australian Open has announced a significant revision to its 2024 edition’s schedule. The Grand Slam tournament will expand to a 15-day event, commencing on January 14, effectively adding an extra day to its traditional schedule. This adjustment comes as a strategic response to Melbourne’s unpredictable weather, which has historically caused match pile-ups and consequent late finishes, sometimes extending as far as 4:33 am.

The Rationale

The chief motive behind the extension is to facilitate smoother scheduling and reduce undue strain on players. Noteworthy names such as Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis have endured marathon matches that concluded around 4:05 am, a timing deemed impractical for both players and spectators. To mitigate such instances, the tournament directors have planned to schedule two matches instead of three during day sessions at the main courts—Rod Laver Arena and Margaret Court Arena. This revised structure ensures a minimum of two matches for night sessions, thereby preventing day sessions from spilling over into the night.

Reactions and Implications

The decision has been met with mixed reactions. Tournament director Craig Tiley stated that the change was implemented after considering feedback from players and fans. The Australian Open now joins the French Open, becoming the second Grand Slam to span 15 days, while the US Open and Wimbledon remain 14-day events. All Grand Slams, with the exception of Wimbledon, schedule night sessions, and Wimbledon imposes an 11 pm curfew for safety reasons. The number of matches in night sessions has sparked debates, with concerns that fans purchasing separate night tickets may feel shortchanged by a single match.

Enhanced Fan Experience

Despite the criticism, the Australian Open promises an enhanced fan experience. The 2024 edition will introduce a new Courtside Bar with a capacity for over 400 people, live DJs, and prime viewing of the action. Tennis legend and commentator John McEnroe criticized the extended schedule as a ‘money grab,’ but conceded that if it benefits players financially, it could be seen in a positive light.