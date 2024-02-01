Extended Road Closure in Orlando for U.S. Olympics Marathon Trials

In an alteration to the previously declared plan, the City of Orlando has announced an extension in the closure of Rosalind Avenue in the heart of the city, starting from noon on Friday until Sunday at 10 a.m. The change comes as the city braces for the upcoming U.S. Olympics Team marathon trials slated for Saturday, February 3, 2024. The extended closure, a departure from the initially planned Saturday-only inaccessibility from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m., is in response to event-related needs warranting an extended period of road shutdown.

Impact on City Traffic and Residents

As the city prepares to host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials marathon, a series of road closures are set to disrupt traffic patterns, pedestrian movement, and vehicular access to businesses and residences. The marathon route will primarily run along Orange and Rosalind Avenues. While the majority of downtown streets involved in the marathon trials will adhere to the original plan, closing from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the event, the revised plan for Rosalind Avenue stands as an exception.

City's Endeavors and Expectations

The City of Orlando has spared no effort in ensuring residents and businesses along the route are well-informed about the impending disruptions, urging them to plan and prepare for the road closures. In a testament to the city's commitment to the event, it has earmarked up to $2 million for hosting the trials. The event is expected to draw over 100,000 spectators, adding to the city's vibrancy and economic activity during the trials.

Alternatives for Commuters

Despite the road closures, SR 408 will remain functional during the event, providing some relief for commuters. However, exits and entrances from Lake Underhill Road to Orange Ave. will be closed, necessitating drivers to seek alternate routes. The extended closure of Rosalind Avenue and other road closures are temporary measures designed to ensure the smooth running of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials marathon, a significant sporting event in the city's calendar.