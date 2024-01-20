In Botswana, the expiration of World Athletics certificates of multiple local stadiums, including the National Stadium, has raised eyebrows, but local authorities maintain that there is no cause for alarm. The World Athletics Certification System, the governing body's initiative to foster high-quality products for top-level competitions, and to standardize product specifications in line with international standards, is being seemingly overlooked.

World Athletics Certification System: A Shield for Athletes

The World Athletics Certification System serves dual purposes: preventing the unauthorized use of the World Athletics name and ensuring the accuracy and validity of athletic performances globally. The system is a crucial part of World Athletics' global responsibility to support initiatives that improve athletics goods, keeping pace with the rapid advancements in athletics equipment.

Athletics in Botswana: A Certifying Challenge

Despite the expired certification, the local authorities in Botswana have reassured that the conditions at the affected stadiums do not present any imminent risk. The ongoing operation of these stadiums, though not in direct violation of World Athletics' regulations, suggests a possible neglect of the global standardization that the certification system aims to uphold.

The Silent Whistle: A Cry for Stronger Protection

In a parallel narrative, the cases of a university lecturer dismissed for exposing potential corruption and a man living in fear after blowing the whistle on alleged misconduct within the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) expose a pressing issue within Botswana's societal framework. These instances underscore the urgent need for stronger whistle-blower protections in Botswana, where individuals who dare to uphold ethical standards are often met with retaliation.

Whistle-blowers play a pivotal role in maintaining societal integrity, and their protection is paramount in a democratic society. As Botswana's leading independent news provider, Mmegi continues to shed light on these issues, delivering breaking news and in-depth analysis on politics, business, sports, and entertainment.