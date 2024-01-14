en English
Australia

Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Experience Melbourne Beyond Tennis: A Vacation Guide for the Australian Open 2024

As the world braces for another year of high-octane tennis action, Melbourne, Australia prepares to welcome tennis fans globally for the Australian Open in January 2024. However, beyond the thrill of witnessing world-class tennis, Melbourne offers a myriad of experiences that can turn a simple sports trip into a full-blown vacation, making this city a compelling destination for travellers.

A Deep Dive into Australia’s Sporting Culture

For sports enthusiasts, a guided tour of Melbourne’s iconic sporting venues provides an immersive glimpse into Australia’s rich sporting culture. The tour, starting at approximately AUD 250, includes iconic venues such as the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the Grand Prix Circuit, and Melbourne Park — the heart of the Australian Open. This behind-the-scenes experience is not just an exploration of sporting arenas, but a journey through history and tradition, complete with lunch and a drink.

Experience the Natural Wonders of Phillip Island

Just an hour’s drive from Melbourne, Phillip Island promises a serene escape from the city’s bustle. A cruise to this natural haven offers a chance to see one of the largest colonies of fur seals at Seal Rocks. The 2.5-hour journey, costing around AUD 100 per person, provides an unparalleled opportunity to observe these playful creatures and other marine life up close.

The island’s charm doesn’t end with its marine life. Known for the Penguin Parade, Phillip Island offers a unique spectacle as thousands of Little Penguins return to shore each evening. The island’s newly opened Visitor’s Centre enhances this experience with informative exhibitions about the penguins. For about AUD 75, a family of four can enjoy this unforgettable display of nature.

Experience the Australian Open Like Never Before

The Australian Open 2024 is not just about the tennis; it’s about the entire experience. For those who want to take their experience to the next level, there is an option to upgrade to VIP tickets. This two-night package for the Men’s and Women’s Finals includes accommodation, reserved seats at Rod Laver Arena, entry to Melbourne Skydeck, and insider travel guides for Melbourne. The electrifying atmosphere of the tournament, coupled with family-friendly activities like the AO Ballpark and Kids Tennis Day, ensures an unforgettable trip for every member of the family.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

