Expect Distribution and Bradford Bulls: A Partnership for Community Growth and Rugby League Success

Expect Distribution and Bradford Bulls: A Partnership for Community Growth

Bradford-based logistics company, Expect Distribution, is set to become the official Match Ball Sponsor for all home league and cup fixtures of the Bradford Bulls in the 2024 season. With over three decades of experience in the commercial and industrial sector, the company, which boasts a fleet of more than 130 vehicles and three sites, is thrilled to extend its support to the local community and rugby league.

Shared Values: Community Enrichment and Rugby League

This partnership reflects the shared values held by both Expect Distribution and the Bradford Bulls, emphasizing a commitment to enriching the local community. Bob Duffy, Commercial Director at Expect Distribution, expressed his pride in being a Bradford-based business and employer. He stated, "We're excited to support the Bradford Bulls, a club that shares our values and commitment to the community."

Ian Stafford, Head of Commercial at Bradford Bulls, praised the passion of the Expect Distribution team, saying, "Their dedication to working with businesses in Bradford to better the community is evident, and we're delighted to partner with them for the 2024 season."

A Milestone for Expect Distribution and Local Sports

This collaboration marks another milestone for Expect Distribution, following their successful partnerships with other local sports clubs. The company's commitment to supporting local sports is a testament to its role as an active member of the Bradford community.

The partnership between Expect Distribution and the Bradford Bulls represents more than just a sponsorship agreement. It symbolizes the shared belief in the power of sports to bring communities together and foster growth.

As the 2024 season approaches, the Bradford Bulls can look forward to the support of Expect Distribution, a staunch ally in their quest to excel on and off the field. This partnership serves as a reminder that the success of local sports clubs is deeply intertwined with the support of local businesses and the community at large.

A Promising Future: On and Off the Field

With the backing of Expect Distribution, the Bradford Bulls are poised to continue their progress both on and off the field. The partnership not only signifies the growing recognition of the club's achievements but also underscores the importance of local businesses supporting community initiatives.

As the Bradford Bulls prepare to kick off the 2024 season with Expect Distribution by their side, the sense of anticipation and excitement is palpable. The stage is set for a season filled with thrilling rugby league action, underpinned by a shared commitment to community growth and enrichment.