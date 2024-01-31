Expanded Lineup Set for 6th Annual Fayette Christian School Basketball Tournament

In a pulsating update from the world of high school sports, the 6th annual Fayette Christian School/Epifano McDonald's Basketball tournament is set to get underway this weekend. The event, a longstanding fixture in southern Ohio's basketball calendar, is showcasing an expanded lineup this year. Six varsity boys and five varsity girls basketball teams from southern Ohio will be vying for the championship.

Soft Launch of Southern Ohio Christian Conference

This year's tournament also marks a significant milestone in regional sports. It serves as a soft launch for the Southern Ohio Christian Conference, a new sporting initiative set to officially start in Fall 2024. This development paves the way for a more structured and competitive sporting environment for Christian schools in the region.

The Competing Schools

Teams from a diverse range of schools are participating in the tournament. Adams County, Fayette Christian, Hillsboro Christian, Ross County, Scioto Christian, and Wilmington Christian are the schools sending their best teams to compete in this year's edition. Each team brings its unique strengths and strategies to the hardwood, promising an exciting showdown.

Tournament Details and Updates

The games will be held at the Crusaders Activities Center at Fayette Christian School. Tickets for the event are available at the door, with refreshments available at the Crusaders Cafe. A total of 12 games will be scheduled across the weekend, with matchups determined by the results of previous games. For those unable to attend in person, updates will be available through the Epifano Sports Network Facebook page, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the action.