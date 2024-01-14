Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience

The Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots was abuzz with excitement as it hosted an Exotic Animal Races Family Day, a spectacle that saw an unusual lineup of animals including camels, zonkies (zebra-donkey hybrids), and ostriches. The event, which attracted a large crowd, offered a unique racing experience far from the norm of horse racing.

Thoroughbred Jockey Shines in Exotic Races

Corey Lanerie, a Thoroughbred jockey, was a standout participant in the races. Displaying his versatility, Lanerie secured victories riding both a camel and a zonky in a display of skill that captivated the crowd. His adaptability in the saddle was clearly evident as he transitioned from racing Thoroughbred horses to guiding these exotic animals to victory.

Photo Finish in Ostrich Race

Despite his earlier successes, Lanerie narrowly lost the ostrich race to horse trainer Dane Noel in a thrilling photo finish. The tension-filled race was a crowd favorite, as spectators watched in anticipation, unsure of who would claim victory until the final moment.

Exotic Animal Races to Return

The Exotic Animal Races are not a one-off event. The Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots is set to host the Exotic Animal Races College Day on Saturday, January 27. Attendees can look forward to another day of unconventional and entertaining racing.