en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Exotic Animal Races at Fair Grounds: A Unique Racing Experience

The Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots was abuzz with excitement as it hosted an Exotic Animal Races Family Day, a spectacle that saw an unusual lineup of animals including camels, zonkies (zebra-donkey hybrids), and ostriches. The event, which attracted a large crowd, offered a unique racing experience far from the norm of horse racing.

Thoroughbred Jockey Shines in Exotic Races

Corey Lanerie, a Thoroughbred jockey, was a standout participant in the races. Displaying his versatility, Lanerie secured victories riding both a camel and a zonky in a display of skill that captivated the crowd. His adaptability in the saddle was clearly evident as he transitioned from racing Thoroughbred horses to guiding these exotic animals to victory.

Photo Finish in Ostrich Race

Despite his earlier successes, Lanerie narrowly lost the ostrich race to horse trainer Dane Noel in a thrilling photo finish. The tension-filled race was a crowd favorite, as spectators watched in anticipation, unsure of who would claim victory until the final moment.

Exotic Animal Races to Return

The Exotic Animal Races are not a one-off event. The Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots is set to host the Exotic Animal Races College Day on Saturday, January 27. Attendees can look forward to another day of unconventional and entertaining racing.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
8 seconds ago
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Gear Up for Africa Cup of Nations Opener
The pulse of Africa is set to beat at a rhythmic crescendo as the continent’s greatest football spectacle, the Africa Cup of Nations, kicks into high gear. The 34th edition of this celebrated tournament kick-started on Saturday, and the Super Eagles will be squaring off against Equatorial Guinea, the Nzalang Nationale, in their opening match
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Gear Up for Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
1 min ago
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
Record-breaking Performances Kick-off Indoor Season at UW Indoor Preview
2 mins ago
Record-breaking Performances Kick-off Indoor Season at UW Indoor Preview
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
33 seconds ago
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
36 seconds ago
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
53 seconds ago
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
Latest Headlines
World News
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
7 seconds
Scranton's 'Shiver by the River' Race: A Testament to Community Spirit and Philanthropy
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Gear Up for Africa Cup of Nations Opener
8 seconds
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea Gear Up for Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
33 seconds
Bayern's Domination Continues as Bundesliga Battles for Global Recognition
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
36 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Rollercoaster of Victory and Defeat
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
41 seconds
Schenectady County Public Health Services Earns National Accreditation
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
53 seconds
McClain Lady Tigers Triumph Over Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a Thrilling Match
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
1 min
Tailor by Day, Dreamer by Night: Asad Naqib Khan's Pursuit of Bodybuilding
Guyana's AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024
1 min
Guyana's AFC Calls for More Scrutiny Time for Trillion-Dollar Budget 2024
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race
1 min
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app