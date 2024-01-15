Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls

In a spirited display of sportsmanship, Thalora Mandi, Samba, played host to an exhibition football match for girls. The event, a brainchild of the Chandan Football Club, aimed to kindle the spirit of sports among girls, an initiative that saw participation from young sportswomen from Kathua, Hiranagar, Kootah, and Samba. The match, a face-off between the teams named ‘Green’ and ‘Yellow,’ saw the latter clinching a decisive 3-0 victory.

Victory for Team Yellow

The Yellow team, led by their strategic play and ardent enthusiasm, emerged victorious in the match. The team owed their triumph to goals netted by three of their star players, Manvika Sambyal, Sneha Rani, and Shivali Devi. Each goal, a testament to their relentless practice, impeccable coordination, and unfettered drive, added to the overwhelming 3-0 scoreline that secured their win.

Police Officials and Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was graced by the presence of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Benam Tosh as the chief guest. Adding to the prestige of the event was the presence of Additional Superintendent of Police Samba, Surinder Choudhary, as the guest of honour. Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhishem Dubey presented the awards to the winning and runner-up teams, a gesture that encapsulated the spirit of sportsmanship and mutual respect. The event also played host to various coaches, former local leaders, and community members, all of whom came out in support of this laudable initiative.

Championing Sportsmanship and Equality

The exhibition match served as much more than a display of sports talent. It stood as a symbol of equality, highlighting the importance of promoting sports among girls. It further underlined the need for opportunities that allow girls to showcase their skills, fostering a sense of confidence and camaraderie among them. As the Yellow team’s victory echoed across the field, it was a win not just for the team, but for every young girl who dreams of a future in sports.