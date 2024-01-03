Exeter City’s Gary Caldwell Prepares for New Signings Amid Relegation Battle

Exeter City manager, Gary Caldwell, is gearing up for the arrival of at least one new player before the team’s critical match against Carlisle United on Saturday. The game could potentially be a game-changer for the team, as they find themselves in the relegation zone for the first time this season, following a 3-2 defeat to Reading.

Caldwell’s Challenge

The loss to Reading adds to a dreary performance record, with only one victory in the last 16 League One matches and just a single point from the previous 24 available in away games. The team’s offensive struggles are evident, with a mere 16 goals in 24 league fixtures. The recent game against Reading marked the first time since August that they scored more than once in a league match.

Addressing the Predicament

Caldwell acknowledges the need for reinforcements, especially on the offensive front, during the upcoming January transfer window. However, he also emphasized the impracticality of making multiple signings quickly, comparing it to waving a ‘magic wand.’ While there are funds available for player acquisitions, Caldwell is mindful of spending and the competitive nature of the market.

Strategizing for Improvement

The manager is not just focused on increasing squad numbers, but also on enhancing quality and competition among players. He is responsible for managing transfers and is committed to wisely using the resources provided by the club’s board and trust. Caldwell is on the lookout for players with the right character to boost the team’s strength. However, he is mindful of the challenges the transfer window presents, with many clubs competing for the same talent. Despite the challenges, Caldwell remains hopeful for an early signing but is prepared to extend his efforts throughout January.