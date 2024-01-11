Exeter City Welcomes Home Ben Purrington from Ross County

Exeter City has welcomed defender Ben Purrington into their fold, signing him from Ross County for an undisclosed fee. Purrington, a native of Exeter, brings with him a wealth of football experience from Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United, Charlton Athletic, and Ross County. His move back to his hometown club is a significant addition to the team, adding depth and experience to the Grecians’ defense.

Ben Purrington: From Plymouth to Exeter via Ross County

Ben Purrington’s football journey has been a diverse one. Having kick-started his career at Plymouth Argyle, he moved on to Rotherham United, then to Charlton Athletic, and finally, in 2022, to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership. In Scotland’s top tier, Purrington made 33 appearances and scored twice. Now, his journey brings him back home to Exeter City, where he is anticipated to make a significant impact.

A Warm Welcome from Gary Caldwell

Exeter City’s boss, Gary Caldwell, expressed his satisfaction with Purrington’s signing. Caldwell emphasized the defender’s understanding of the league and his personal connection to the club as key factors in this acquisition. Purrington’s return to the club he supports marks not just a professional move, but a personal one, and Caldwell is hopeful it will inspire the team’s performances on the pitch.

A Mentor for Younger Talents

Alongside the immediate benefits Ben Purrington brings to the team, his long-term impact is also on the club’s radar. Caldwell underscored the importance of having seasoned players like Purrington to guide and nurture the younger talents the club aims to sign. Purrington’s experience in all three tiers of the English Football League and his time in Scotland’s top division provide a valuable learning opportunity for Exeter’s up-and-coming talents.