en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Exeter Boys’ Basketball Team Ends Long-Standing Losing Streak with Decisive Win

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
Exeter Boys’ Basketball Team Ends Long-Standing Losing Streak with Decisive Win

In a riveting display of hoops prowess, the Exeter boys’ basketball team shattered their long-standing 29-game losing streak, securing a decisive 79-55 victory against Reading High. This match, an echo of the 2023 BCIAA final where the Eagles tasted a stinging defeat against the Red Knights, marked a significant win for the Eagles.

Key Players and Game Highlights

Senior Kevin Saenz put on a stellar performance, leading Exeter with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. Sophomore Aidan Dauble was not far behind, adding 17 points to the tally, inclusive of three 3-pointers. Junior Brady Murray also made a significant contribution, netting 15 points for the team.

The Eagles’ victory was marked by effective zone coverage and a strong shooting performance, which saw them make 13 3-pointers. Reading High, on the other hand, struggled with turnovers and failed to capitalize on their offensive opportunities. Yadiel Cruz did manage to score 18 points for Reading High, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss.

Post-Game Reflections

Exeter’s first-year coach, Jeff Van Gorder, was all praise for his team’s execution and confidence. He highlighted how the win was a testament to the team’s determination, reflecting on the progress since their loss in the 2023 BCIAA final and their subsequent victory at the District 3 Class 5A title and reaching the PIAA 5A championship.

What’s Next?

With this morale-boosting victory, both teams are now looking ahead to their next games. Reading High will be setting their sights on Wilson, while Exeter takes on Twin Valley. Each team will be focusing on capitalizing on the lessons learned from this game and further enhancing their performance.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

David Beckham's Debut Goal for Real Madrid: A Milestone Moment

By Salman Khan

Remarkable Comeback Victory for South Callaway Bulldogs in Basketball Showdown

By Salman Khan

Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball

By Salman Khan

Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament

By Salman Khan

Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System ...
@Qatar · 2 mins
Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System ...
heart comment 0
Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results

By Salman Khan

Birmingham City Sacks Wayne Rooney After a Series of Poor Results
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds

By Salman Khan

Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International

By Salman Khan

Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar’s 76th Independence Day

By Salman Khan

Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Latest Headlines
World News
David Beckham's Debut Goal for Real Madrid: A Milestone Moment
43 seconds
David Beckham's Debut Goal for Real Madrid: A Milestone Moment
Gramps Morgan Headlines 'Meharry at The Bluebird' to Promote Sobriety in 'Dry January'
1 min
Gramps Morgan Headlines 'Meharry at The Bluebird' to Promote Sobriety in 'Dry January'
New Year's Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across Years
1 min
New Year's Firsts: Babies Born as 2024 Dawns, with Twins Split Across Years
Remarkable Comeback Victory for South Callaway Bulldogs in Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Remarkable Comeback Victory for South Callaway Bulldogs in Basketball Showdown
PNP's Dayton Campbell Refutes Defamation Allegations in Lawsuit by Daryl Vaz
2 mins
PNP's Dayton Campbell Refutes Defamation Allegations in Lawsuit by Daryl Vaz
Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball
2 mins
Tipton Lady Cardinals Triumph Over Concordia in High School Basketball
Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament
2 mins
Southern Boone Eagles Triumph in Double Overtime at Owensville Tournament
Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System
2 mins
Qatari Innovator Revolutionizes Football with AI-based System
New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation
2 mins
New Study Unravels the Mechanism Behind Cannabis-Induced Appetite Stimulation
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app