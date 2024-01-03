Exeter Boys’ Basketball Team Ends Long-Standing Losing Streak with Decisive Win

In a riveting display of hoops prowess, the Exeter boys’ basketball team shattered their long-standing 29-game losing streak, securing a decisive 79-55 victory against Reading High. This match, an echo of the 2023 BCIAA final where the Eagles tasted a stinging defeat against the Red Knights, marked a significant win for the Eagles.

Key Players and Game Highlights

Senior Kevin Saenz put on a stellar performance, leading Exeter with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. Sophomore Aidan Dauble was not far behind, adding 17 points to the tally, inclusive of three 3-pointers. Junior Brady Murray also made a significant contribution, netting 15 points for the team.

The Eagles’ victory was marked by effective zone coverage and a strong shooting performance, which saw them make 13 3-pointers. Reading High, on the other hand, struggled with turnovers and failed to capitalize on their offensive opportunities. Yadiel Cruz did manage to score 18 points for Reading High, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss.

Post-Game Reflections

Exeter’s first-year coach, Jeff Van Gorder, was all praise for his team’s execution and confidence. He highlighted how the win was a testament to the team’s determination, reflecting on the progress since their loss in the 2023 BCIAA final and their subsequent victory at the District 3 Class 5A title and reaching the PIAA 5A championship.

What’s Next?

With this morale-boosting victory, both teams are now looking ahead to their next games. Reading High will be setting their sights on Wilson, while Exeter takes on Twin Valley. Each team will be focusing on capitalizing on the lessons learned from this game and further enhancing their performance.