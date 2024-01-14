Ex-WWE Wrestler AJ Francis Makes Uncontracted Appearance at TNA Hard to Kill Event

The recent TNA Hard to Kill pay-per-view event was a hotbed of surprise appearances and unexpected alliances, featuring former WWE wrestler AJ Francis, alias Top Dolla. Making his TNA wrestling debut, Francis not only graced the event but also engaged in a physical altercation with Joe Hendry. Despite his dynamic participation, it’s noteworthy that Francis has not yet signed an official contract with TNA, yet it’s projected he will persist in making appearances.

Uncontracted Appearance of AJ Francis

AJ Francis’s appearance at the TNA Hard to Kill event was strikingly uncontracted. During the kickoff show, he premiered a new music video alongside DJ Whoo. This moment, however, was interrupted by Joe Hendry, leading to an unexpected and comical exchange. The humor soon gave way to aggression as Francis and DJ Whoo attacked Hendry, with Francis executing a massive chokeslam. The wrestling community is now keenly awaiting Francis’s next move with TNA.

Handshake Agreement with Eric Young

In related news, Eric Young, a seasoned wrestler, is presently collaborating with TNA under a handshake agreement. This less formal arrangement indicates a level of trust and camaraderie within the wrestling fraternity and opens up many possibilities for future collaborations.

Behind-The-Scenes Presence

Adding to the intrigue, WWE NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin was seen behind the scenes at the event. Also reported to be backstage was Ulf Hermann, a former ECW wrestler. The overall atmosphere behind the scenes at Hard to Kill 2024 is reported to have been very positive, indicating high morale among those present at the event.