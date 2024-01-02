en English
Accidents

Ex-World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Ex-World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Wife’s Tragic Death

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the cycling community, former world champion cyclist Rohan Dennis has been charged in connection with the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins. A two-time Olympian and an acclaimed figure in cycling, Hoskins was fatally struck by a vehicle while riding in Adelaide, Australia. Dennis, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, now faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life, and driving without due care—an unforeseeable turn of events that has left the sports world in mourning.

A Champion’s Untimely Demise

On the fateful night, emergency services rushed to a suburb in Adelaide following reports of a woman being struck by a vehicle. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Melissa Hoskins, an accomplished cyclist celebrated for her participation in the London and Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Despite immediate medical attention, the mother of two succumbed to her severe injuries. Hoskins had retired from professional cycling in 2017 but continued to command respect in the cycling community for her past achievements, which included a world title win in the team pursuit event in 2015.

Charges and Consequences

Dennis, who had been residing in Adelaide with his family post-retirement, was subsequently charged with causing death by dangerous driving, endangering life, and driving without due care. The 33-year-old former cyclist, who himself boasts a decorated career with two world titles in the road time trial and Olympic medals in London and Tokyo, was released on bail. He is due to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

Grief and Shock in the Cycling Community

The untimely death of Melissa Hoskins has left the cycling community reeling. Tributes have been pouring in from all corners to honor the life and legacy of the former Olympian. The news of her death, coming just prior to the release of former Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius on parole, has further intensified the aura of shock and disbelief in the world of sports.

Accidents Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

