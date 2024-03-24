Ex-UFC Fighter Jamie Varner Critiques ESPN's Laura Sanko's Commentary Skills at UFC Vegas 89

Jamie Varner, a former UFC champion, recently voiced criticism over ESPN broadcaster Laura Sanko's commentary during UFC Vegas 89. Varner expressed his discontent on Yahoo Sports, suggesting that Sanko, despite her efforts, lacks the necessary insight for the role, advising that a female UFC fighter would be more suited for the job. Sanko, a former MMA fighter herself, responded with grace and professionalism, highlighting her extensive experience in the sport.
Background of the Dispute
Varner's criticism of Sanko's commentary sparked a notable controversy in the MMA community. On Ground News, Varner claimed that Sanko's commentary was detracting from the fights, labeling her a 'Try Hard' and questioning her knowledge on certain fighting techniques. Sanko, who has a background in MMA fighting with Invicta FC and Titan FC, defended her qualifications and reminded Varner of their shared history in the sport.
Sanko's Professional Response
Laura Sanko, not shying away from the criticism, took to MMA Crossfire to address Varner's comments directly. She recounted their shared experiences and her deep involvement in MMA since 2006, including her brown belt in Jiu Jitsu. Sanko's response underscored her commitment to her role as a commentator and her extensive background in the sport, challenging the notion that she was unqualified for her position.
Community Reaction and Conclusion
The exchange between Varner and Sanko ignited discussions within the MMA community about the qualifications necessary for sports commentary. While some supported Varner's stance on the matter, others praised Sanko for her professionalism and detailed response. This incident highlights ongoing debates about expertise and gender roles within sports broadcasting and the importance of recognizing the diverse contributions individuals can make to sports commentary, regardless of their fight record.
