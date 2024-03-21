Ex-Timberwolves Staffer Charged for Stealing Executive Gupta's Hard Drive with NBA Secrets

A former Minnesota Timberwolves employee, Somak Sarkar, faces felony charges after allegedly stealing a hard drive filled with 'strategic NBA information' from executive vice president Sachin Gupta's office. Sarkar, accused of third-degree felony burglary, was captured by security cameras entering Gupta's office and removing the hard drive, which contained sensitive team and personal data. The incident, leading to Sarkar's firing and legal action, underscores the importance of data security within sports organizations.

Security Breach Uncovered

Upon Gupta's discovery of the missing hard drive, Timberwolves security reviewed footage that showed Sarkar, a former analytics staffer reassigned due to performance issues, entering Gupta's office during a weekend. The subsequent police investigation led to Sarkar's arrest and the recovery of the hard drive. A forensic analysis revealed over 5,000 files had been accessed, including Gupta's personal information and strategic team data.

Legal Proceedings and Team Response

The Timberwolves organization, while refraining from extensive commentary due to the ongoing legal matter, confirmed their awareness of the allegations against Sarkar. Charged with felony burglary, Sarkar could face up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The case highlights the sensitive nature of information within NBA teams and the potential consequences of unauthorized access.

Implications for Data Security

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that exist within professional sports teams' data security practices. As teams increasingly rely on analytics and strategic information for competitive advantages, the need for stringent security measures becomes paramount. This case may prompt sports organizations to reevaluate their data protection protocols to prevent similar breaches in the future.