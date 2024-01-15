Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales

In a heartrending turn of events, former Australian Olympic footballer, Stephen Laybutt, was discovered dead in bushland on the New South Wales Far North Coast. The ex-Socceroos player, known for his contributions to the sport both on and off the field, was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday around 9pm at a residence in Tweed, where he was visiting friends.

Life in Limelight: A Stellar Career Cut Short

Born in 1978, Laybutt quickly rose to prominence in the world of football. He made his mark representing Australia in 15 games and playing for distinguished Belgian clubs. His career spanned various National Soccer League clubs and international leagues in Japan, Norway, Belgium, and Holland. After a stint with the Illawarra Premier League with Dandaloo, Laybutt finally hung up his boots in 2008 due to an ankle injury, ending his professional journey with the Jets in the A-League.

His most notable achievement, however, was representing his country at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, a feat that remains etched in the annals of Australian football history. But his career was not just confined to the field. After retirement, Laybutt worked at St Vincent’s Hospital in Darlinghurst, making headlines in 2021 by donating a kidney to one of his patients, an act of compassion that underscored his selfless character.

Final Moments: A Tragic End

The circumstances surrounding Laybutt’s death remain unclear. The 46-year-old was reported missing over the weekend near Casuarina. An extensive police search ensued, culminating in the tragic discovery of his body on Sunday evening in bushland near Cabarita. Police have stated that the circumstances of his death are not being treated as suspicious.

Legacy: A Life Remembered

News of Laybutt’s demise sent shockwaves through the football community, with tributes pouring in from all quarters. Football NSW and ex-Socceroo Robbie Slater joined the chorus of voices expressing their condolences and admiration for Laybutt’s career and persona. As an openly gay ex-footballer, Laybutt was a beacon for LGBTQ+ representation in the sport.

Stephen Laybutt’s life, marked by professional excellence and personal courage, leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond the football pitch. His untimely death is a significant loss for the world of football, and his contributions to the sport and society at large will be remembered for years to come.