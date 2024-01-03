en English
South Africa

Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa’s Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 am EST
In an exemplary display of camaraderie and affection, former Orlando Pirates player Linda Mntambo recently took to social media to celebrate the 27th birthday of fellow player Zakhele Lepasa. Lepasa, who turned 27 on January 3, 2024, was showered with warm birthday wishes across his social media platforms, with Mntambo’s Instagram post standing out for its heartfelt and profoundly personal tone.

Setting the Records Straight

In his Instagram post, Mntambo shared a series of photos with Lepasa, commemorating their shared memories and experiences. More importantly, the post served to clarify misconceptions about Lepasa’s date of birth. Disputing previous claims that had suggested a March 19 birthdate, Mntambo confirmed that Lepasa was indeed born on January 3, 1997, in Soweto, South Africa.

More Than Just Birthday Wishes

While the post was primarily a birthday message, it extended beyond simple well-wishes. Mntambo expressed his heartfelt desires for Lepasa’s success both on and off the soccer field. He wished Lepasa all of his heart’s desires and anticipated a successful year for his fellow player. Mntambo also acknowledged Lepasa’s imminent trip to represent South Africa with the national team Bafana Bafana in Ivory Coast, offering his prayers and expressing confidence that Lepasa would make the country proud.

A Surprise Birthday Bash

Adding to the day’s festivities, Mntambo revealed a surprise birthday party for Lepasa that had taken place the day before. The celebration, attended by prominent faces from the DStv Premier League, further highlighted the respect and admiration Lepasa commands within the soccer fraternity. Having started his career with the Pirates in 2018, been loaned to Stellenbosch and TS Galaxy, and then returned to the Pirates where he continues to excel, Lepasa’s journey is a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

South Africa Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

