Crime

Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Ex-NBA Player Ryan Rollins Accused of Multiple Shoplifting Incidents

In a shocking turn of events, former NBA player Ryan Rollins, who has had stints with the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards, has been wrapped up in a series of shoplifting incidents at a Target store in Alexandria, Virginia. These alleged thefts, which spanned a two-month period from September to November, occurred while Rollins was actively playing for the Wizards.

Charges and Allegations

The court documents reveal that Rollins is facing seven counts of petit larceny. The items he is accused of stealing include everyday necessities like groceries, body wash, and candles. Noteworthy is that each alleged incident involved goods priced under $1,000. The 21-year-old player, however, has not yet entered a plea concerning these charges. A court hearing is scheduled for early February, where more light is expected to be shed on the matter.

Professional Journey

Rollins’ professional journey has been quite eventful. The Washington Wizards waived him after he played just 10 regular-season games, where he averaged a modest 4.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. The trade that brought him to the Wizards also involved Jordan Poole, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and some draft picks, with Chris Paul heading the other way.

Past NBA Career

Rollins’ entry into the NBA was through the Golden State Warriors who picked him up in the 2022 draft following a trade with the Atlanta Hawks. His stint with the Warriors, however, was brief and marred by injury. He managed only minimal playing time in 12 games. As the court hearing for the shoplifting charges looms, it remains to be seen how this off-court saga will impact the young player’s career.

Crime Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

