Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player and current media analyst, JJ Redick, recently ignited conversations about his potential transition into a coaching role within the NBA. Known for his fiery passion and control on the court, Redick’s coaching ambitions have been a topic of discussion since his retirement. However, the commitment required for the job and his personal interests seem to be holding him back from making a definitive commitment.

Showing Interest in Coaching

Redick has been proactive in exploring the prospect of a coaching career. Since his retirement, he has participated in between six and eight coaching interviews, showcasing his serious consideration for this new career path. However, despite his strong desire to coach, Redick has stopped short of committing to it, illustrating the demanding nature of the job.

Turning Down the Celtics

In an exemplary display of his hesitancy, Redick was presented with a coaching opportunity from the Boston Celtics. Despite the allure of joining a renowned NBA team and his own coaching aspirations, Redick declined the offer. The reason? A scheduled golf trip to Pine Valley, the world’s No. 1 golf course according to GOLF. This decision highlights the inherent conflict between Redick’s professional ambitions and his personal interests.

Passion for Golf

Redick’s love for golf is no secret. The planned visit to the exclusive Pine Valley golf course took precedence over a potential coaching role, underscoring the difficulty of balancing his new career aspirations with his personal interests. It remains to be seen whether Redick will eventually succumb to his coaching desires or if his love for golf will continue to hold sway.