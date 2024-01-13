en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Ex-NBA Player JJ Redick Weighs Coaching Ambitions Against Golf Passion

Former National Basketball Association (NBA) player and current media analyst, JJ Redick, recently ignited conversations about his potential transition into a coaching role within the NBA. Known for his fiery passion and control on the court, Redick’s coaching ambitions have been a topic of discussion since his retirement. However, the commitment required for the job and his personal interests seem to be holding him back from making a definitive commitment.

Showing Interest in Coaching

Redick has been proactive in exploring the prospect of a coaching career. Since his retirement, he has participated in between six and eight coaching interviews, showcasing his serious consideration for this new career path. However, despite his strong desire to coach, Redick has stopped short of committing to it, illustrating the demanding nature of the job.

Turning Down the Celtics

In an exemplary display of his hesitancy, Redick was presented with a coaching opportunity from the Boston Celtics. Despite the allure of joining a renowned NBA team and his own coaching aspirations, Redick declined the offer. The reason? A scheduled golf trip to Pine Valley, the world’s No. 1 golf course according to GOLF. This decision highlights the inherent conflict between Redick’s professional ambitions and his personal interests.

Passion for Golf

Redick’s love for golf is no secret. The planned visit to the exclusive Pine Valley golf course took precedence over a potential coaching role, underscoring the difficulty of balancing his new career aspirations with his personal interests. It remains to be seen whether Redick will eventually succumb to his coaching desires or if his love for golf will continue to hold sway.

0
Golf NBA Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Golf

See more
53 mins ago
Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event
In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Victor Ponta emerged as the triumphant victor at the regular monthly Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s National Course. Ponta’s commanding performance, which included a birdie and a net eagle four-pointer on hole 1, earned him a total of 43 Stableford Points and
Victor Ponta Triumphs at Senior Champions Tour Golf Event
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
14 hours ago
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
21 hours ago
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
5 hours ago
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
5 hours ago
Carl Yuan Climbs to the Top in Sony Open Following Jon Rahm's Exit
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
9 hours ago
Ken Weyand's Struggles at Dubai Invitational Stir Controversy as Rory McIlroy Takes Lead
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
16 seconds
New York Times' Coverage of Mayor Eric Adams' Wardrobe Sparks Accusations of Racism
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
20 seconds
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
45 seconds
Quinn Finley Returns to Wisconsin Hockey with Resounding Performance
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
45 seconds
IB ACIO Grade II Recruitment 2024: Registration Closing Date Announced
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
49 seconds
Green Bay Packers' Postseason Journey Begins with a 'Love' Playlist
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
1 min
Jordan Love Inspires 'Love-Themed' Playlist as Packers Gear Up for Playoffs
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
8 mins
Craig Tiley: A Decade at Tennis Australia and Ambitious Goals Ahead
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
15 mins
Adelaide on Alert: Unrelated Meningococcal Cases Hospitalize Two
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
15 mins
Amartya Sen Champions Secularism and Religion-Neutral Politics in Bengal
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
35 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app