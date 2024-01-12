Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng

Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, recently unveiled his frustration over the attempts to rehabilitate Conjestina Achieng, the ex-boxing champion, who has been battling with health issues. Despite his relentless support, Sonko detailed how his efforts have been persistently undermined by Conjestina’s family, resulting in the boxer reverting to her old ways after each intervention.

Unveiling the Truth

Sonko revealed this disheartening reality following the leak of a phone call with Conjestina’s son, Charlton Otieno. The conversation underscored the complexities and financial implications of the rehabilitation process and shed light on the family’s insufficient contribution to Conjestina’s recovery. In the aftermath of this revelation, Sonko resorted to an online platform to voice his disappointment.

Addressing Accusations

Amid accusations of merely engaging in public relations stunts rather than genuinely assisting Conjestina, Sonko defended his actions. He asserted that his efforts were sincere and expressed consideration towards providing Conjestina with another chance at rehabilitation, despite the recurrent setbacks.

Media Personality Speaks Out

Media personality Carol Radull, who recently visited Conjestina, also chimed in on the matter. She recognized Sonko’s efforts and outlined the growing challenges in finding a long-term solution for Conjestina’s situation. Radull highlighted the importance of continuing to support Conjestina with friendship and encouragement, even while acknowledging the limitations of her own capacity to instigate a significant change in the boxer’s lifestyle.