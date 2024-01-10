Ex-Magpie Alex Fasolo Ranks Dane Swan Among Top Ten Greatest Footballers

In a recent revelation, former Collingwood forward Alex Fasolo has hailed his ex-teammate Dane Swan as one of the top ten greatest football players of all time. Fasolo, who represented the Magpies from 2011 until 2018, expressed his admiration for Swan’s prowess on the field during an interview on SEN’s Dwayne’s World.

Appreciating Swan’s Power and Ferocity

Fasolo highlighted Swan’s strength and ferocity which, according to him, set Swan apart from other contenders. Despite acknowledging Swan’s comparative lack of refinement and defensive skills, Fasolo insisted that Swan’s raw talent puts him squarely among the football elite.

Swan’s Stellar Career

Swan, a recipient of the prestigious Brownlow Medal in 2011, had an illustrious 258-game career with Collingwood. His contribution to the club and the game has been acknowledged widely, making him a celebrated figure in the football fraternity. Fasolo’s endorsement of Swan further underlines the respect he commands among his peers.

Reflecting on Collingwood’s Culture

Besides the individual accolades, Fasolo also offered insights into the club’s culture during his tenure. He fondly recalled the ‘rat pack’ group of players, which included Swan, Alan Didak, Ben Johnson, Chris Tarrant, Heath Shaw, Dale Thomas, among others. This group, known for their off-field escapades as much as their on-field performance, played a crucial role in shaping Fasolo’s career. According to Fasolo, the ‘rat pack’ was not only enjoyable to be around, but they also served as mentors, teaching him how to effectively play the game while also maintaining a lively off-the-field lifestyle.

In conclusion, Fasolo’s admiration for Swan and his reflective insights into the club’s culture provide a fascinating glimpse into the dynamics of Collingwood and the stature of Swan within the football community. As the sport continues to evolve, such candid accounts from players help in understanding the nuances of the game and the personalities that shape it.