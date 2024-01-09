en English
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:45 am EST
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl

Former Florida Gators’ center Kingsley Eguakun has altered his plans, committing to the Reese’s Senior Bowl on February 3, instead of the East-West Shrine Bowl. The switch to the Senior Bowl, to be held in Mobile, Alabama, comes after its executive director, Jim Nagy, expressed interest in Eguakun.

Setbacks and Strides

Eguakun was anticipated to be the Gators’ starting center for the third year in a row, but his senior year was hampered by a high ankle sprain just before the season opener. This setback restricted his play to a mere four games in his last year. Despite the injury, Eguakun concluded his five-year college career with 30 starts and 1,993 offensive snaps.

Declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft

On December 3, Eguakun declared his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, marking the end of his tenure with the Gators. He joins wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, another scholarship player declaring for the draft.

Aiming for Improved Draft Prospects

Both Eguakun and Pearsall are now setting their sights on the Senior Bowl, hoping that a strong performance will elevate their draft prospects. The Senior Bowl has a history of helping to bolster the draft stock of previous Florida talents, such as Dameon Pierce.

NFL
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

