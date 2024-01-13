en English
Dominican Republic

Ex-Cubs Stars Aramis Ramírez and Kerry Wood to be Inducted into Cubs Hall of Fame

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
In an emotionally charged atmosphere at the 2024 Cubs Convention, former Chicago Cubs players, Aramis Ramírez and Kerry Wood, were met with a surprise that left them speechless. Their sons, Justin Wood and Aramis Ramírez Jr., were the bearers of the good news, announcing through a heartfelt video that their fathers would be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame during the summer.

A Tribute to Aramis Ramírez and Kerry Wood

Both players have been pillars of the Chicago Cubs team, and their contributions during the late 1990s and 2000s have etched their names into the annals of the franchise. Aramis Ramírez, revered as one of the franchise’s greatest third basemen, was a dependable force in the Cubs’ lineup from 2003 to 2011. Kerry Wood, on the other hand, is indelibly remembered for his 20-strikeout game, a feat that continues to awe fans and players alike.

Reflections and Hope

As they reflected on their careers, both players expressed their gratitude for the recognition and the impact they had on their fans and teammates. While basking in the glory of their achievements, Aramis Ramírez also voiced his hope for Sammy Sosa, a fellow Cubs player of Dominican descent, to be inducted into the Cubs Hall of Fame. He acknowledged Sosa’s significant contributions to the team and hoped for his recognition in the near future.

Legacy Cemented in Cubs Hall of Fame

With their names to be forever etched in the Cubs Hall of Fame, this announcement not only honours the remarkable careers of both Aramis Ramírez and Kerry Wood, but it also serves as a testament to their resilience and dedication. The impact they made, both on and off the field, will continue to inspire future generations of Cubs players.

Dominican Republic Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

