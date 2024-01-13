en English
Gaming

Ex-CS:GO Pro ’emilio’ Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
Ex-CS:GO Pro ’emilio’ Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies

In a recent development, Joel ’emilio’ Mako, a former professional Counter-Strike player, was ousted from the CS2 Major qualifier, adding another layer to the already controversial tournament. Emilio, infamous for his live ban during the 2014 Fragbite Masters for Team Property, was caught cheating against HellRaisers, leading to a lifetime VAC ban from Valve-sanctioned events.

Emilio’s Ejection: A Replay of the Past

Despite his lifetime ban, Emilio attempted to participate in the European RMR qualifiers for the PGL Copenhagen Major. However, his participation was abruptly ended by admins after just four rounds. This event mirrors the incident from 2014 when Emilio was VAC-banned live while competing, marking a questionable chapter in his professional career.

Controversies Surrounding the CS2 Major Qualifiers

This ejection is not an isolated case. The current PGL Copenhagen Major qualifiers have been mired in controversies. Allegations of bug abuse, a coach’s inappropriate conduct on the live stream, and hacking claims have raised serious questions around the tournament’s administration and management. These issues underscore the ongoing challenges faced by tournament organizers in maintaining the integrity of the game and ensuring fair play.

CS2 Community Calls for Action

The state of the current qualifiers is being described as disastrous. The CS2 community, which views the Major tournament as a premier FPS game event, is urging swift action to rectify these problems. The community’s fervor highlights the importance they place on a controversy-free Major tournament and the need for stricter measures to uphold the game’s integrity.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

