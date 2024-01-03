Ex-Chiefs Player Frank Clark’s Unlikely Return Despite Chris Jones’ Plea

Frank Clark, two-time Super Bowl champion and former Kansas City Chiefs player, saw an unexpectedly quiet 2023 season. After participating in just two games for the Denver Broncos, Clark was released, only to be signed by the Seattle Seahawks. Despite his eight tackles recorded across these appearances, Clark was released once more after six games with the Seahawks.

Chris Jones Advocates for Frank Clark’s Return

Chris Jones, a defensive lineman for the Chiefs, has been vocal about his desire for the team to re-sign Clark for their playoff run. Jones took to social media to express his support for the former Chiefs player, citing Clark’s notable contributions to the team’s playoff performances from 2019 to 2022. During this time, Clark accumulated an impressive 10.5 sacks over 12 playoff games.

Pleas for Clark’s Return Unlikely to Bear Fruit

Despite Jones’ advocacy for Clark’s return, it appears unlikely that the Chiefs will heed his call. This isn’t the first time Jones has made such a request. When the Broncos announced their intent to release Clark, Jones was among those advocating for the Chiefs to secure him. However, it seems that the Chiefs have other plans for their playoff campaign.

Analysts Suggest a Different Strategy for Chiefs

Some analysts suggest that, rather than focusing on recruiting former players, the Chiefs should instead bolster their existing players’ roles. For example, Isiah Pacheco, a key player in the Chiefs’ offense, has been making significant contributions in both the running and passing game. Analysts recommend that the Chiefs exploit Pacheco’s prowess by focusing on power-running football, a strategy that could potentially enhance their offensive performance.