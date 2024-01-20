Ex-Cardinals Players Make Their Mark in NFL Divisional Playoff Round

The upcoming NFL divisional playoff round promises to be a thrilling spectacle as the Houston Texans prepare to lock horns with the Baltimore Ravens. An intriguing subplot is the presence of former Arizona Cardinals players in the teams. The Cardinals may not have qualified for the playoffs, but their past players are very much part of the action, with as many as 10 ex-Cardinals featuring in the rosters, reserves, and practice squads of both the Texans and Ravens.

Key Players to Watch

Among the notable names are Boyd and Jones, both of whom have had stints with the Cardinals before finding their way to the Texans. Boyd had a notable role in the Texans' recent victory over the Browns, while Jones, despite limited playtime since his trade to the Texans before the season, remains a player to watch.

Then there's Sanders, another former Cardinals player who had a brief sojourn before being signed by the Texans. Sanders featured in seven games for the Texans and will be keen to make his mark in the playoffs.

The Cardinals Connection

Others like Thomas, Byrd, Worley, Mullen, Chisena, Matthew, and Treadwell have various affiliations with either the Texans or the Ravens, ranging from practice squads to injury reserves. These players, with their diverse histories with the Cardinals - some drafted and cut, others traded, or some who played in training camps - underscore the fluidity and interconnectedness within the NFL.

Implications of the Playoff

The upcoming AFC Divisional Round game between the Texans and the Ravens will not only decide the progression to the next round, but also hold historical significance for the Texans. Winning against the Ravens in the challenging weather conditions of Baltimore could be a landmark moment for the Texans. A mention must be made of a player who used to play college football in a region with similar weather conditions. His experience might just tilt the scales in favor of the Texans.

The presence of the former Cardinals players in these teams is a testament to the shifting dynamics of the NFL, where today's competitor could be tomorrow's teammate. The upcoming divisional playoff round, therefore, is not just about the game, but also about the fascinating stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will that connect these players, their teams, and their fans.