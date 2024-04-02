Ex-Cardinals Executive Terry McDonough Wins $3M in Defamation Case Against Team

An NFL arbitrator has awarded former Arizona Cardinals executive Terry McDonough $3 million in damages for defamatory statements made by the team, marking a significant moment in sports law and team management relations. The ruling, issued by arbitrator Jeffrey A. Mishkin, underlines the consequences of damaging public statements and sets a precedent for how sports organizations manage communications about former employees.

Background and Claims

In a detailed 62-page decision, Mishkin concluded that the Arizona Cardinals and their owner, Michael Bidwill, had defamed McDonough through a series of public statements that accused him of severe personal and professional misconduct. These allegations included financial neglect of his special needs daughter and acts of extreme domestic violence, claims that McDonough vehemently denied and which were found to be unsubstantiated in the arbitration process. Notably, the arbitrator dismissed McDonough's other employment-related claims but focused on the defamation aspect, awarding $600,000 for emotional distress, $150,000 for harm to reputation, and $2.25 million in punitive damages.

Arbitration Findings

The arbitrator's findings emphasize the deliberate nature of the Cardinals' actions, noting that the team sought to cause McDonough harm by making these false statements. The analysis of the case also touched upon the team's use of burner phones to circumvent NFL rules, a point that was initially raised by McDonough but was not central to the defamation claim. Despite the Cardinals' acknowledgment of overstepping in their public statements and expressing respect for the arbitration process, the damage to McDonough's reputation and emotional well-being had been significant, warranting the multimillion-dollar award.

Implications for Sports Organizations

This case underscores the critical importance of how sports teams and organizations handle disputes and communications about former staff members. The substantial punitive damages indicate the severity with which the arbitrator viewed the Cardinals' actions, signaling to other teams the potential legal repercussions of defamatory communications. Furthermore, the dismissal of McDonough's contract and other employment claims illustrates the complexity of such legal battles, where not all grievances may find legal standing but significant ones like defamation can lead to substantial awards.