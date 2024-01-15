Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton’s Debut on ‘Dancing On Ice’ Meets With Criticism

Former boxer, Ricky Hatton, 45, laced up his skates for the first time on the British television show, ‘Dancing On Ice’, only to be met with a barrage of criticism after finding himself at the rock bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 12.5 from the judges. Compared to previous contestants, including Gemma Collins, the boxing champion’s performance was met with disapproval on social media platforms, particularly Twitter, where fans pointed out that Hatton’s performance was a notch below Collins’, infamous for her dramatic fall during a performance on the show.

Boxing-Themed Routine Falls Short

Despite the critique, Hatton’s routine was not lacking in creativity. Showcasing a boxing-themed performance complete with punchy moves and press-ups, all choreographed to the quintessential Rocky movie theme tune ‘Gonna Fly Now,’ his dance moves, although unpolished, were undeniably unique. One of the show’s judges, Ashley Banjo, even went on to describe Hatton’s performance as ‘iconic.’ However, the audience’s expectations, perhaps accustomed to the elegance of figure skating, were evidently not in sync with the judges.

A History of Unpredictable Performances

The ITV series, which first premiered in 2006, has gained a reputation for pairing the elegance of figure skating with the unpredictable performances of celebrity amateurs. The show’s past is dotted with memorable incidents, including Gemma Collins’ dramatic on-ice fall. Collins, during a previous week, had aimed to improve her performance by skating to the powerful melody of Celine Dion’s ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.’ Unfortunately, she ended up falling and lay motionless on the ground for a moment, creating an unforgettable scene.

Facing the Risk of Elimination

Despite the boxing-themed routine and the surprise video message from fellow boxer Tyson Fury, Ricky Hatton’s debut on ‘Dancing On Ice’ might be short-lived. After his performance, he finds himself facing the risk of elimination following a public vote. If the public opinion mirrors the sentiment on Twitter, the former boxer might have to hang up his dancing skates sooner than expected.