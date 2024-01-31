Every True Tiger Brands Launches Mizzou Athlete-Featured 'Tiger Tracks' Ice Cream

Every True Tiger Brands, a marketing agency specializing in name, image, and likeness (NIL) of athletes, has unveiled a novel initiative that merges the world of sports with the tantalizing universe of ice cream. 'Tiger Tracks' ice cream, a delectable blend of golden vanilla, chocolate sandwich cookies, and a vanilla swirl, is not just another frozen dessert. It's a canvas that proudly displays the images of notable athletes from the University of Missouri - a testament to their remarkable prowess and an avenue for them to gain enhanced visibility.

'Tiger Tracks' - A Unique Blend of Sports and Ice Cream

With 'Tiger Tracks', Every True Tiger Brands has taken a leap of creativity. The ice cream packaging features four distinguished Mizzou athletes: two-time national champion wrestler Keegan O'Toole, All-SEC volleyball player Jordan Illiff, men's basketball forward Noah Carter, and track and field triple jumper Euphenie Andre. The product will be available in Schnucks stores, highlighting the achievements of athletes from four different sports and catering to ice cream enthusiasts who are also sports aficionados.

An Outcome of Recent NCAA Rule Changes

This initiative aligns with the recent changes in the NCAA rules that allow collegiate athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness. It's an inventive illustration of how local athletes can leverage their NIL rights for increased visibility and commercial benefits. While the packaging prominently features the Mizzou Athletics logo and the athletes' jerseys, it's important to note that the product is not directly affiliated with the University of Missouri. The 'Tiger Tracks' ice cream is a separate entity from the university's own 'Tiger Stripe' ice cream.

A Growing Portfolio of Athlete-Featured Products

The release of 'Tiger Tracks' ice cream is not the first venture of its kind for Every True Tiger Brands. The marketing agency, in partnership with Haystack Sourcing Solutions, has previously released a three-meat frozen pizza featuring Mizzou football players. This innovative approach to NIL branding indicates a growing trend toward athlete-featured products. The company plans to introduce more such items, including cookies and candies, in the near future, further expanding the landscape of NIL marketing.