Everton to Recall Young Talent Reece Welch from Forest Green Loan

Everton football club is planning to recall one of its young talents, Reece Welch, from his loan period at Forest Green Rovers. Welch, who is only 20 years old, has been a significant asset to Forest Green, making a total of 23 appearances this season, including 17 in League Two.

Impressive Record Despite Limited Playtime

Despite the team’s current position at the bottom of the fourth tier, Welch has stood out with his performance. He has contributed two assists and helped maintain four clean sheets during his stint with Forest Green. However, in December, his time on the field significantly reduced, with only nine minutes of play across six league matches.

A Bright Future Ahead

Welch’s footballing prowess is not just limited to his time at Forest Green. He has made two appearances for Everton’s first team and boasts a substantial record of 80 matches played for the club’s U23 and U18 teams. His skills have also earned him recognition at the national level, with caps for England’s youth teams from U16 to U20.

Everton’s Strategy for Welch

Everton is expected to exercise their right to bring an early end to Welch’s stay in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire. The club’s anticipated move seems to be part of a strategy to give Welch more playing experience by arranging another loan move for him.