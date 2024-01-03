en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Everton Manager Sean Dyche Criticizes Fixture Congestion, Stresses on Premier League Focus

Everton Football Club manager, Sean Dyche, has raised concerns over the current scheduling of football matches, voicing criticism over the intense fixture congestion witnessed during the month of December. Dyche proposed a more sensible spread of games to prevent an excess of matches in a short span, pointing out that his team was subjected to playing five times within a mere 14 days from December 16 to 30.

Rescheduling Games and Balancing the Load

Dyche believes that the break in January, which Everton is currently enjoying, could be put to better use by rescheduling some December games into this period. This, he argues, would provide a more balanced schedule and significantly reduce player fatigue. His remarks come at a time when the sports world is grappling with the effects of fixture congestion on player health and performance.

Current Setup Favors Larger Clubs

Moreover, Dyche asserted that the existing arrangement primarily favors larger clubs with deeper squads. He reasoned that such clubs are in a position to rotate players effectively to keep the team fresh. In contrast, teams with smaller squads, like Everton, grapple with injuries and a lack of depth. The club’s recent schedule, coupled with injuries and suspensions, has evidently taken a toll on the team’s performance.

Staying in the Premier League is Paramount

Despite the team’s challenges, Dyche intends to field a strong lineup for the forthcoming FA Cup tie at Crystal Palace, a strategy that previously led them to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. However, he stresses that while winning is essential, the priority for Everton remains securing their spot in the Premier League. Dyche recognizes fans’ cravings for cup victories but maintains that long-term Premier League participation should be the overarching focus, even over clinching trophies like the FA Cup.

His comments also resonate with Everton’s director of football’s views that this will likely be a quiet transfer window for the club due to financial constraints and a potential takeover. However, Dyche would be hesitant to dismantle a team that’s battling to avoid relegation, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity in such challenging times.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
2 mins ago
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Donegal’s Gaelic football team, under the management of Jim McGuinness, claimed a remarkable victory against a younger Armagh team, in a match that served to underscore the team’s competitive spirit despite its acknowledged limitations as a performance indicator. McGuinness’s team, trailed by around 4,000 spectators, emerged victorious with a score of 3-16 to 1-6 at
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
14 mins ago
Edmonton Elks Release Steven Dunbar Jr., Marking a Significant Roster Change
DeBoer and Penix Jr. Eye National Championship: A Final Showdown with Michigan
26 mins ago
DeBoer and Penix Jr. Eye National Championship: A Final Showdown with Michigan
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
5 mins ago
49ers' Coach Benches Brock Purdy in Strategic Move Ahead of Season Finale
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
12 mins ago
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
CF Monterrey Set to Secure Brandon Vazquez in Landmark Deal
12 mins ago
CF Monterrey Set to Secure Brandon Vazquez in Landmark Deal
Latest Headlines
World News
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
54 seconds
Henry Homesteader: A New Entrant in the 9mm Carbine Market
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
1 min
Weather Woes and Political Progress: A Look at Southern California Today
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs at PDC World Darts Championship, Becomes World Number One
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
1 min
Reggie Jackson Finds Rhythm After Shooting Slump, Boosts Nuggets' Championship Hopes
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024 Session Commences Amid Anticipation of Disputes
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
2 mins
Donegal Triumphs Over Armagh: Jim McGuinness Reflects on Victory and Looks Ahead
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
2 mins
Nebraska Legislature 2024: Echoes of Past Conflict and Hope for Collegial Compromise
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
2 mins
UK Foreign Secretary Visits Kosovo: A Commitment to Stability and Peace
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids
2 mins
U.S. National Team Players Zack Steffen and Djordje Mihailovic to Join Colorado Rapids
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
20 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
33 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app