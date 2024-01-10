en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Everton Loanee Arnaut Danjuma May Depart from England Amid Lack of Playtime

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:07 am EST
Everton Loanee Arnaut Danjuma May Depart from England Amid Lack of Playtime

In what could be a significant shift in the English Premier League, Arnaut Danjuma’s agent, Michael-Moses Jarman, has hinted at a potential departure from Everton. The Dutch winger, on loan from Villarreal, has been struggling with a lack of regular playing time under the management of Mr. Dyche at Goodison Park, pushing his representation to seek greener pastures.

Danjuma’s Struggles and Everton’s Dilemma

The story of Arnaut Danjuma at Everton is a tale of unrealized potential and dwindling game time. Since his arrival from Villarreal, the winger’s opportunities to showcase his skill on the pitch have been few and far between. This lack of regular playing time has catalyzed his agent, Michael-Moses Jarman, to openly discuss the possibility of a move away from England. While Jarman acknowledges that Danjuma is settled and contractually bound to Everton, he underlines that consistent play is crucial for the player’s career.

Potential Move to Olympique Lyonnais

Amidst this backdrop of uncertainty, Olympique Lyonnais emerges as a beacon of hope. Jarman confirmed ongoing talks with the Ligue 1 club, a revelation that aligns with media reports. Known for their attacking style of play, Lyon could provide the perfect platform for Danjuma to reinvigorate his career. A successful negotiation could see the Dutchman make a move to Lyon on loan, with an option for a permanent deal under €15m.

Impact on Everton and the Weeks Ahead

Danjuma’s potential exit would leave a void in Everton’s attacking front, a situation the Toffees must brace for. The coming three weeks may be pivotal in determining the trajectory of Danjuma’s career, with the outcome of the discussions with Lyon expected to be decisive. As the clock ticks, the football world waits with bated breath to see where Danjuma’s future lies.

0
Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
1 hour ago
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
The African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023, a continental football championship, is on the horizon. Speculation and anticipation are mounting over team rosters and the players who will take the field. Fans eagerly await confirmation of their favorite players’ inclusion in their national squads. The full squad details for the teams participating in Afcon 2023
Afcon 2023: Unveiling Team Rosters and Potential Strategies
A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season
3 hours ago
A New Era for FSU Football: Tight End Unit Overhaul for 2024 Season
Arsenal's Struggle for a Quality Centre-Forward Highlighted in FA Cup Defeat
3 hours ago
Arsenal's Struggle for a Quality Centre-Forward Highlighted in FA Cup Defeat
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
1 hour ago
Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC: A Battle of Redemption in Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Opener
Alan Hutton Urges Rangers to Tap into Local Talent: Eyes on Lawrence Shankland
2 hours ago
Alan Hutton Urges Rangers to Tap into Local Talent: Eyes on Lawrence Shankland
Former Norwich City Star Foresees Tough Championship Match Against Hull City
2 hours ago
Former Norwich City Star Foresees Tough Championship Match Against Hull City
Latest Headlines
World News
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
2 mins
Disputed Control: IDF Claims Dominance over Gaza City
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
2 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
3 mins
Cricket Captain Cummins Assures Bancroft: No Residual Resentment From Sandpaper Scandal
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
4 mins
Retired Air Force Brigadier General Chris Walker Announces Run for Congress
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
4 mins
Peter Sonski: A New Catholic Voice in the 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
5 mins
Trump Stirs Base with Claims of Migrants Voting, Despite Expert Dismissal
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
7 mins
JPR Williams: A Rugby Legend's Lasting Legacy and an Iconic Try in Jersey
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
8 mins
Showdown in Shiv Sena: The Battle for Party Leadership in Maharashtra
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
8 mins
Arrests at Capitol: Protest Against Ivey's Israel-Gaza Stance
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
57 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
1 hour
Woolworths and Big W Discontinue Australia Day Merchandise Amid Changing Cultural Discourse
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
4 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
7 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app