Everton Fans with Dementia Revisit Goodison Park: Sporting Memories in Action

Four ardent Everton aficionados, including two with personal connections to the club, were recently given an exclusive tour of Goodison Park, the venerable home ground of Everton football club. The visit, arranged by Sporting Memories, a charity dedicated to using the power of sports to stimulate memories for those living with dementia and their carers, allowed the fans to immerse themselves in the rich history of the club and relive cherished memories.

Walking Down Memory Lane

Among those invited were Norman Chaloner, a former player for Everton's youth team, and Les Crawford, who cares for his wife living with dementia. They were accompanied by Michael Titherington and James Costello, representatives from the charity. The group explored various sections of the stadium, including the hospitality lounges, the press room, the dressing rooms, and the revered pitch itself, soaking in the atmosphere of a ground steeped in football history.

Meet and Greet with Everton Legends

The fans had the opportunity to meet former Everton players Francis Jeffers and Barry Horne, adding a touch of star power to this nostalgic journey. They shared stories of their personal experiences with the club, including one memorable anecdote involving James' assignment as the fourth official for an Everton game he mistakenly thought was away, only to find it was actually at Goodison Park.

From Past to Future

The visit wasn't merely about reminiscing. It also highlighted Everton FC's upcoming transition from Goodison Park to a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock for the 2025/26 season. Both fans expressed mixed feelings about the move, acknowledging the excitement of the new development while also feeling a sense of loss for the well-loved ground that had been home to so many memories.

Sporting Memories: Preserving the Past

The tour underlined the essential work of Sporting Memories. By revisiting the hallowed halls of Goodison Park, the charity provided an opportunity for those affected by dementia to reconnect with their love for the game and preserve these precious memories. The day concluded with a sense of gratitude for the club's legacy and its vital role in the community.