Everton Eyes FC Nurnberg's Rising Star, Can Uzun

Everton Football Club, the Premier League stalwart, has reportedly set its sights on Can Uzun, the rising star from FC Nurnberg. The 18-year-old Turkish striker, who has been making waves in Germany's 2.Bundesliga, is being closely monitored by several clubs, with Everton among the keen observers, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Deutschland.

Uzun's Stellar Performance in 2.Bundesliga

Uzun's performance in the 2.Bundesliga has been nothing short of impressive. His skills were distinctly showcased in a recent match where he scored twice, leading Nurnberg to a triumphant 3-0 victory against Hansa Rostock. Throughout this season, he has netted 11 goals in just 18 appearances, a feat that has galvanized attention from clubs aiming to bolster their attacking options.

Uzun's Potential Draw for Everton

Everton's interest in Uzun is not merely a result of his goal-scoring prowess. His ability to create scoring opportunities, his versatility on the field, and his potential to fortify Everton's frontline make him a promising prospect. Furthermore, his comparability to Antoine Griezmann, as suggested by data experts, adds another dimension to his appeal.

Competition for Uzun's Signature

Securing Uzun's signature, however, won't be a cakewalk for Everton. Several big-name clubs, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and Newcastle United, are also reportedly interested in the young talent. Uzun's contract with Nurnberg, set to expire in June 2027, makes the prospect of a deal during the current transfer window challenging. Nonetheless, Uzun will reportedly be available for a transfer in the summer of 2024 for a fee exceeding €10 million.