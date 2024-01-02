Everton Considers Short-Term Contract for Free Agent Jesse Lingard

Former Manchester United midfielder, Jesse Lingard, is reportedly being eyed by Everton for a short-term contract as they endeavor to strengthen their squad during a challenging Premier League season. Lingard, who boasts a significant career history with 182 Premier League appearances and 32 England caps, has been a free agent since his release by Nottingham Forest in the summer. Despite training with Al Ettifaq after his departure from Nottingham Forest, a move to the Saudi Arabian team did not materialize.

Lingard’s Career Journey

Lingard’s football journey began at Manchester United’s academy, and after several loan spells, he made his competitive debut in the 2014/15 season. During his tenure at United, he made 232 appearances and scored 35 goals. Lingard also had a successful loan spell at West Ham in 2021 and played 20 times for Nottingham Forest last season before being released.

Everton’s Struggles

Everton, currently teetering just above the relegation zone after a recent string of defeats, could greatly benefit from Lingard’s experience. The club had earlier suffered a ten-point deduction for breaching financial regulations but managed to climb out of the relegation zone thanks to a series of victories. However, the addition of Lingard to their squad could potentially provide the boost needed to secure their Premier League status.

Is Lingard the Answer?

At 31, Lingard still has much to offer at the top level. As a free agent, his availability could be a boon to any Premier League club willing to take a chance on him in the coming months. With Everton considering a short-term deal until the end of the season, only time will tell if Lingard becomes the catalyst to help them navigate their current predicament.