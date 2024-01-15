en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Everton and Nottingham Forest Anticipate Premier League Charges

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Everton and Nottingham Forest Anticipate Premier League Charges

In a recent turn of events, Premier League clubs Everton and Nottingham Forest are under the scrutiny of potentially breaching profit and sustainability regulations. As per the allegations, Everton could face a second sanction for breaching the limit of £105m losses over a three-year rolling cycle. Simultaneously, Nottingham Forest’s heavy expenditure since their promotion to the Premier League has put them on the brink of a possible breach.

Implications of the Charges

If found guilty, these charges could lead to points deductions, hefty fines, or even transfer embargoes for the clubs. There is also a looming possibility of multiple disputed points deductions impacting the relegation fight. Everton has already been docked 10 points this season, slipping into the relegation zone before managing to climb back out. On the other hand, Forest may argue that the sale of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham after the cut-off date is evidence of their attempts to balance the books.

Responding to the Allegations

Both clubs have until May 24 to appeal any charges that may be brought against them. Everton, already appealing against their current 10-point deduction, is prepared to ‘robustly argue’ these new breaches if charged. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will presumably lean on the £47.5m sale of Brennan Johnson as a mitigating circumstance in their defense. The club has stated that it has fully complied with its reporting obligations and approaches challenges with long-term financial sustainability in mind.

Financial Vulnerabilities

Recent investments have left both clubs financially vulnerable. Forest has spent around £250 million on new players since their return to the top flight in May 2022, leaving them at risk of a financial breach. On the other hand, Everton’s new £760 million stadium has also left them susceptible to financial problems under owner Farhad Moshiri. Everton has lodged an appeal with the Premier League’s judicial panel, and their fan advisory board has expressed concerns about the disproportionate penalty imposed on the club.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Football

See more
5 mins ago
Cahir Park Shakes Up League with Stunning Victory Over Reigning Champions
In what can only be described as a stunning display of football, Cahir Park handed the reigning champions their first league defeat of the season. This thrilling match took place on a Sunday afternoon in Thurles, where the pitch and weather conditions served as ideal elements for a dynamic game of football. First Half: Dominance
Cahir Park Shakes Up League with Stunning Victory Over Reigning Champions
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
30 mins ago
Gary Neville Expresses Regret Over Advising Players to Join Manchester United
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
36 mins ago
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard Outlines New Team Building Strategy
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
11 mins ago
Victor Osimhen: The Inspiring Journey of a Football Sensation
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
11 mins ago
Troy Deeney's Tough Love: A Glimmer of Hope for Forest Green Rovers?
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
16 mins ago
Billy Bodin Battles Achilles Problem: Aiming for Uninterrupted Return
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
7 seconds
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
9 seconds
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
12 seconds
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
22 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
40 seconds
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
41 seconds
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
44 seconds
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
45 seconds
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
48 seconds
UCAL Season 6 Set to Kick Off: New Teams, New Sports, and a New Format
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
22 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app